WWE: Roman Reigns Lashes Out At CM Punk For Not Being 'as Good' As John Cena Or The Rock

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns feels CM Punk was of no match with the skills of other WWE stars like John Cena or The Rock - Dwayne Johnson. CM Punk, who last played a match for WWE in 2014, returned to the ring for the AEW at the top of the Rampage broadcast on Friday. Roman Reigns is expected to fight against John Cena at the WWE Summer Slam main event on Saturday. Talking about the return of the past WWE stars, Reigns took a shot at former WWE Champion CM Punk during an interview with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani.

"These statements are coming from people who thought they were better than they were.



CM Punk wasn't as good or over as John Cena, he didn't move the needle like The Rock."@WWERomanReigns talks to @arielhelwani about the fight for main event spots and putting eyes on WWE 👀 pic.twitter.com/0JK37sjkTi — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 19, 2021

Showdown of Legends - Roman Reigns VS John Cena, on Saturday

In the interview, on getting asked about the benefits of sharing the ring with Cena again, Reigns responded and also threw some shade at CM Punk. He said, “I can see it from both perspectives. But I think you said it before, that ‘high tide raises all the boats’ and everybody benefits. So I do think there’s that strange threshold, but I think those statements are coming from bitter people who possibly thought they were better than they really were. When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as a John Cena, wasn’t as good or as over or moved the needle-like The Rock. It just was what it was."

He added, “From a full-time performer, I understand the frustration and wanting more, but like I said before, you got to take it. I’m a full-time performer but I’ve done everything that needs to be done to stay in this position, to be in this position, to continue to make the opportunity for myself to be in the main event at SummerSlam against a John Cena. If anybody ever comes along to try to push me out of that scenario, I’m going to fight like hell to keep the ground that I’ve made. It’s just one of those debatable… we can go back and forth, and we can change our perspective if you’re one of those types of people who can see it in a different set of eyes, but I really think if more eye-balls are being brought to our product, and of course, it depends on who it is, but a guy like a John Cena, who is starring in multiple movies this summer, and when it comes down to it, earns the right, and he’s at that portion of his career where if he is a part-time performer, I’m not going to complain.”

Further talking about how he is going to make the best of the opportunity, he said, “I’m just going to capitalize on him being here, and everything that he brings with that, and that’s my goal, that’s the whole gimmick to me, is this is John Cena… why wouldn’t I want to be in the ring, why wouldn’t I want him to come at me? You know what I mean? This is the biggest movie star of the summer right now, why would I… and he came to me, he came to The Head of The Table, he came to Roman Reigns. He wanted to be in the ring with me, and I’m not going to complain about that”.

Reigns continued to point out that the people who think they should have more or want more, do not have the willpower to do so. “But I think other people who think they should have more or be more and aren’t willing to actually do it, they’re going to have a different explanation than what I just did,” Reigns concluded.

