WWE SmackDown Preview: Is Edge Going To Announce Retirement In Toronto?

The upcoming WWE Smackdown episode could be one of the most emotional episodes in the history of WWE. The August 18, 2023 edition of the Smackdown will take place at the Ontario – Scotiabank Arena in Canada. This edition will embark on the 25th Anniversary of Edge in the WWE industry.

3 things you need to know

Edge may retire during this week's Friday Night SmackDown

Edge has spent over 25 years in WWE

Edge will face Sheamus on SmackDown this Friday

Here is the WWE SmackDown preview and the latest update on Edge retirement rumours.

Rey Mysterio's face-off with Grayson Waller

In addition, Rey Mysterio, the recently anointed United States Champion, will have a segment with Grayson Waller at the Aussie superstar's 'The Grayson Waller Effect.' It remains to be seen what surprises Waller has in store for Mysterio and whether Dominik will appear to add further drama.

Charlotte Flair & Asuka might face Damage CTRL

Charlotte Flair and Asuka's match resulted in a no-contest after Damage CTRL's interference in last week's SmackDown. Flair and Asuka have reignited their heated rivalry after SummerSlam's Triple Threat Match against Bianca Belair. The Queen of WWE was about to execute a Figure-Eight Leg-lock when SKY and the rest of Damage CTRL walked out towards the ring. After SKY dropped Flair and Asuka with a double dropkick, the referee called a no-contest and announced SKY's emergence as a powerful force on SmackDown.

What else can you expect from the WWE SmackDown?

In other news, AJ Styles won another match against Karrion Kross. This may signal the end of their rivalry, leaving fans eager to see who they will face next. The Street Profits were also observed discussing the need for new blood on the blue brand, leaving fans to speculate about the impact of the new additions.

Edge vs Sheamus

On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, which will broadcast on August 18, 2023, Edge will be featured prominently in honour of his 25th anniversary with WWE. In addition to the celebration, he will also face Sheamus in a match.

Will Edge retire at this week's WWE SmackDown?

BREAKING : Edge has revealed that this Friday on #Smackdown against Sheamus is his last match on his current WWE contract and hasn't decide yet about his future :

Since WWE has made no official announcement, everything said and debated on social media is merely speculation. Moreover, on last week's SmackDown, Edge disclosed that Sheamus played an instrumental part in his recovery. Thus, discussions of recuperation followed by retirement the following week make no sense. Therefore, only one potential occurrence is solid. The fact that this week's SmackDown will be taking place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, the hometown of Edge.