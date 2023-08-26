WWE Smackdown Results: Superstars Came Together To Mourn The Death Of Bray Wyatt

The wrestling fraternity endured the painful news of the passing of Windham Rotunda better known as Bray Wyatt. On Friday Night Smackdown, WWE paid tribute to the two-time world champion by running old clips of his and showcasing the reactions of other superstars throughout the show. Michael Cole introduced a 10-bell salute for both Wyatt and the great Terry Funk, who the wrestling world lost Wednesday.

Tribute to Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt

It has been an emotional week for the WWE fans all around the world as two big superstars from different generations passed away. WWE mourned the death of both Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. The entire locker room came together to pay respect as well as celebrate the respective careers of both. In the emotional ride, there was space for some action as well and a fair number of fights were on the card.

WWE SmackDown Results

Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller (Non-Title Match): The action kicked off with US Champ Rey Mysterio taking on Grayson Waller. Mysterio was in complete control of the match until Austin Theory meddled. Which also brought Santos Escobar at the scene. Theory and Escobar interfered in the match, which eventually ended with Mysterio's win.

WWE Women's Championship Match: Zelina Vega vs. Iyo Sky: In her first defence, IVO Sky went up against Zelina Vega. It was an even encounter, however, the presence of Damage CTRL at the ringside impacted the match. Sky retained but Vega approved, she is a worthy contender.

Terry Funk Hardcore Tag Team Match: The Brawling Brutes vs. The Street Profits: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins continued their winning momentum, defeating Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes in a special Terry Funk Hardcore match.

LA Knight vs. Finn Balor: The main event of the night was a match-up between LA Knight and Finn Balor. It was also an even encounter until Knight saw the opportunity to hit a Blunt Force Trauma. That ended things there, and Knight secured a clean victory over Balor.

Right after the match, lights went off and Bray Wyatt's figure was kept inside the ring and the lamp that he used to bring in his matches. "Thank you, Bray, Thank you Bray" echoed in the arena.