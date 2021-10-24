Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo Clinches Maiden MotoGP World Championship Title At Misano

French rider Fabio Quartararo, representing Yamaha, picked up his maiden MotoGP world championship title after the conclusion of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2021 at the Misano World Circuit on October 24. During the Emilia Romagna GP, Quartararo started the race from the 15th place in the grid, but went up 11 places, before finishing the race at fourth place. The French rider has won five races till now in the season and has finished on the podium a total of 10 times. Meanwhile, Quartararo was followed by Ducati’s Francesco Bagnania in the second position in the 2021 standings, who started the race from the pole position but suffered a DNF after crashing out.

After finishing fourth in the Emilia Romagna GP, Quartararo maintained his top position in the 2021 MotoGP Riders Championship with a total of 267 points to his name. The 22-year-old Quartararo found the better of Bagnania by going ahead by 52 points with three races more to go in the season and handed France its first-ever MotoGP championship. After clinching the championship on Sunday, the new world champion said to Sky Sports Italia that he still can’t believe he has achieved the remarkable feat. He further added that he feels good because his family is with him, and also said that they are going to celebrate the win together. Fabio Quartararo achieved the feat of becoming the world champion in his third season in MotoGP. He previously raced for the SRT satellite outfit, prior to joining Yamaha ahead of the 2021 season.

Valentino Rossi finishes 10th after starting last in the grid, in his last home Grand Prix

During the race, Quartararo displayed an incredible drive as he started from the fifteenth position before finishing at fourth. Marc Marquez, pushed race leader Bagnania for almost the entirety of the race before Bagnania crashed and handed Marquez the lead. Marquez, a six-time MotoGP champion congratulated the Frenchman for winning the championship. Meanwhile, MotoGP legend and Quartararo’s Yamaha teammate Valentino Rossi surged from the 23rd position on the race and ended the race at the 10th position in his last home race. The nine-time former world champion earlier announced that he would retire from MotoGP after the 2021 season.

