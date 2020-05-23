The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused widespread chaos across America. More than 1.61 million Americans have contracted COVID-19 in the last few months or so. The fatality count currently stands at 95,087 and counting. Despite the apparent health concerns, certain competitive leagues are scheduled to resume behind closed doors next month. MLB franchise New York Yankees are planning to keep the morale of their fans and supporters groups high by organising drive-in events this summer.

Yankee Stadium to organise drive-in events with movies, concerts this summer

New York is one of the worst-affected cities hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. A major percentage of deaths in the USA have taken place in New York with over 15,000 deaths in the last couple of weeks. Amidst this chaos, Yankee Stadium is set to host multiple drive-in events this summer in order to keep the daily New Yorker in good spirits amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. In addition to all this, the Yankee Stadium will also host live interactive games, raffles and giveaways. Reports state that evening activities will be tailored to different audiences. Date-nights will be on Fridays and Saturdays. The Yankee Stadium will also host a family-friendly brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

Yankee Stadium officials will offer interested parties a chance to join in for a drive-in movie, live-music concert and car-side dinner. This is part of the Yankees' project to give people a chance to catch up on all the events that they’ve been missing, while still following social distancing guidelines in the backdrop of the Yankee stadium. As per reports from CBS network, the Yankee Stadium drive in theatre, Yankee Stadium concerts and other activity schedules are planned for every weekend starting in July, with limited tickets, all sold online.

The Yankee Stadium concerts portion will feature New York City performers while the drive-in dinner service will offer food from some of the famous street vendors all across the city. MASC Hospitality is working in tandem with Yankees officials in order to bring the idea to life. They announced in an interview with Time Out New York that the pricing for the Yankee Stadium drive and the Yankee Stadium concerts are not yet known, but they are working with city and state officials as well as sponsors to make it as affordable as possible.

