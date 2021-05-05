Yankees Fans TROLL Astros Over 2017 Sign Stealing Scandal As Team Beats Houston 7-3

Pandemic-affected attendance did not stop the New York Yankees fans from letting Houston Astros know what they feel. The fans went back to the 2017 sign stealing scandal, reminding the Astros about the same. With the teams having back-to-back games this month as per the Astros vs Yankees schedule, it seems unlikely that the fans will let go of the 2017 American League Championship Series.

Yankees fans troll Astros over 2017 sign stealing scandal

In 2017, the Astros violated MLB rules, winning their tea their first World Series title. Now, the Astros are back at the Yankee Stadium for the first time since the team was fined $5 million after an investigation was launched earlier. While it has been years since the World Series, Yankees fans remain bitter over the Astros.

After the MLB's investigation, it was revealed that the team used technology and a trash can to steal signs. There was an image of Jose Altuve grabbing his jersey while running to the home plate, sparking rumours that he was indeed wearing a wire. In the investigation that the MLB conducted, 68 witnesses were interviewed, out of which 23 were players from the Astros – former and current.

The first casualty of the Yankees-Astros game: an inflatable trash can confiscated by security pic.twitter.com/Ip6fK6xVYz — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) May 4, 2021

In the end, the team was fined $5 million. Their first and second-round selections during the 2020 and 2021 Rule 4 drafts were taken away. Additionally, manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended last year, and were let go by the Astros.

All of Yankee Stadium chanting “f**k” the Astros” ðŸ’€pic.twitter.com/pDzPPfdaIA — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 4, 2021

“It sounded like a packed house,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said after their 7-3 loss to the Yankees. The was, to top it off, the first time the Astros were back at the Yankees stadium after the scandal was exposed.

“That was intense,” Giancarlo Stanton said. “I wouldn’t want to be on the other side of that. They brought something heavy. That was playoff energy, even though we’re not at full capacity".

Astros vs Yankees schedule

New York Yankees vs Houston Astros – Wednesday, 7:05 PM EST (Thursday, 4:35 AM IST) – Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees vs Houston Astros – Thursday, 1:05 PM EST (Same day. 10:35 PM IST) – Yankee Stadium

Houston Astros vs New York Yankees – July 9, 8:10 PM EST (July 10, 5:40 AM IST) – Minute Maid Park

Astros vs Yankees prediction

The Yankees will win vs the Astros on Wedensday.

(Image credits: AP)