Yankees' 5th SP Spot Is ‘open Competition’ After James Caxton's Injury: GM Brian Cashman

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has recently stated that the club’s fifth starting rotation is up for grabs with competition heating up for it tremendously. Since James Paxton suffered a back surgery, there have been reports that the pitcher would be out for the next 3-4 months as he would have to undergo a microscopic discectomy procedure to get a cyst removed. With Paxton expected to be sidelined for a few months, Brian Cashman has revealed that the fifth-starter role is now an open competition, as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB. Here's what he tweeted.

Cashman said the No. 5 rotation spot will be decided between Jordan Montgomery, Michael King, Jonathan Loaisiga, Luis Cessa & Deivi Garcia, calling it an “open competition.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) February 5, 2020

New York Yankees spot: Who is the favourite to replace James Paxton in MLB 2020?

Jordan Montgomery

Looking back at his first 35 Major League starts, he was able to pitch to a 3.84 ERA while owning an 8.2 K/9. Montgomery also had to undergo an ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction two years ago in 2018. He has made two appearances in 2019, with one start and was able to earn 3 runs in 4 innings. He has a full season of starts and is definitely one of the favourites.

Michael King

Michael King made his MLB debut in 2019. He has allowed one unearned run on two hits while delivering a batter in 2 innings. King later made it to the minor league injured list for over three months starting April and was able to combine 4.88 ERA in seven of his outings with five starts. Fortunately, he was able to bring in an ERA of 2.01 in the minors in the last three seasons.

Jonathan Loaisiga

In 24 MLB games with 8 starts, Jonathan has allowed 30 earned runs in 56.1 innings with 4.79 ERA. He has made a total of 4 post-season appearances during the last season, 3 of which were in the ALCS where he allowed 2 runs in 2.2 innings.

Luis Cessa

Cessa has made a total of 86 appearance with 19 wins. He currently has a 4.93 ERA in the big leagues, as opposed to 4.22 as a reliever. And while he has been aboard the Scranton Shuttle for the most part in the last four years, experts suggest that he may be nothing more than a spot starter.

Deivi Garcia

2019 didn't turn out to be a good year for Deivi Garcia's minor league career, similar to that of Michael. He was seen struggling at Triple-A after he was able to combine a 3.71 ERA in Tampa and Trenton. In his last 11 games with six starts with Scranton, the pitcher had allowed 24 earned runs in 40 innings with 5.63 ERA. And while Deivi had owned a 2.81 ERA in his last three campaigns, his struggles during the Triple-A stint still makes him an outside favourite.

Image credits: YouTube | New York Yankees