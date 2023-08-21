Yankees Lose 8 In A Row For First Time In 28 Years, Fall 6-5 To Red Sox

The Yankees extended a losing streak to eight for the first time since 1995, allowing Justin Turner’s ninth-inning, go-ahead double after a key overturned call in a 6-5 defeat to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

New York appeared to go ahead in the eighth when Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored from first on rookie Anthony Volpe’s single but Kiner-Falefa was ruled out in a video review. Turner hit a three-run homer and drove in the go-ahead run off Clay Holmes (4-4).

The Yankees (60-64) have lost eight straight for the first time since Aug. 19-26, 1995.

Chris Martin (4-1) allowed two hits in a scoreless eighth, and Kenley Jansen got his 29th save.