Yankees Pitcher Aroldis Chapman's Buffed Up Picture During Lockdown Lights Up Social Media

The 2020 MLB season has been postponed for now due to the coronavirus pandemic. The President of the United States has made it clear that he intends to get things back to normal sooner rather than later. However, with all the latest updates coming in, especially from New York, the MLB is unlikely to begin anytime soon. MLB players have been keeping busy during the coronavirus lockdown as they work on match fitness in their respective homes.

MLB issue precautionary measure amid ongoing coronavirus lockdown

Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman's buffed up picture during coronavirus lockdown goes viral

Aroldis Chapman about to throw 110 mph this year pic.twitter.com/pLI1CCR0sJ — Kendall Baker (@TheKendallBaker) March 29, 2020

One guy who remains determined to stay fit is New York Yankees pitcher - Aroldis Chapman. The Cuban international appears to be spending extra time in the gym judging by the recent picture that has gone viral on social media. The left-armed pitcher was seen boasting a buffed-up physique while enjoying his time off from professional sports away from the MLB. In fact, some fans on Twitter claim that Aroldis Chapman looks more like a WWE wrestler rather than an MLB player. Can Aroldis Chapman hit 110 MPH this year? If the MLB season starts, that is.

MLB teams, including Yankees, announce major donation amid coronavirus lockdown

The @MLB teams are donating a total of $30 million -- $1 million each -- to assist the ballpark employees affected by the delayed start to the 2020 season. https://t.co/PjlBCfTIxe pic.twitter.com/0AlOXOzH9M — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) March 17, 2020

