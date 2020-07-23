Yankees Vs Nationals Prediction, Live Stream, Everything To Know About MLB Season Opener

The MLB 2020 season is all set to commence on Thursday at the Nationals Park, with defending champions Washington Nationals hosting the New York Yankees on MLB opening night. The MLB schedule this season will see teams play 60 games as opposed to the usual 162 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will play 10 games against each of their divisional opponents in three series, with an unequal number of home games against each opponent. With the start of the MLB 2020 season closing in, here's a look at how to watch the Yankees vs Nationals live stream, the MLB 2020 opening night preview and our Yankees vs national prediction.

Also Read: Royals' Dozier Tests Positive For COVID-19 Before Exhibition

MLB schedule: Yankees vs Nationals prediction and preview

The New York Yankees will kick off the first of their three-game series against the Washington Nationals on Thursday at Nationals Park in the first game of the MLB 2020 season. The Nationals will be without star man Anthony Rendon, who was snapped up by the Los Angeles Angels on a seven-year $245 million contract, similar to the deal the Nationals offered Stephen Strasburg. Yankees, on the other hand, are boosted by the arrival of record signing Gerrit Cole, who will be making his much-awaited Yankees debut after signing a $324 million deal. The Yankees boast a line-up that appears to be a juggernaut once more and enter the clash as favourites.

Also Read: Yankees Prospect Jasson Dominguez Draws Comparisons To NBA Star Zion Williamson

Yankees vs Nationals prediction: Form guide

Yankees vs Nationals prediction: New York Yankees last 5 games

2-2 Tie vs Philadelphia Phillies

6-0 Win vs New York Mets

9-3 Win vs New York Mets

6-3 Win vs Washington Nationals

3-1 Loss vs Miami Marlins

Yankees vs Nationals prediction: Washington Nationals last 5 games

6-4 F/8 Win vs Baltimore Orioles

4-2 Win vs Baltimore Orioles

7-2 Loss vs Philadelphia Phillies

6-3 Loss vs New York Yankees

6-2 Win vs Houston Astros

Also Read: Mookie Betts Contract: MLB Star Signs Mammoth 12-year, $365m Deal With LA Dodgers

Yankees vs Nationals prediction: Precited line-ups for MLB opening night

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Aaron Judge, RF, Gleyber Torres, SS, Giancarlo Stanton, DH, Aaron Hicks, CF, Gary Sánchez, C, Luke Voit, 1B, Brett Gardner, LF, Gio Urshela, 3B, Gerrit Cole, RHP.

DJ LeMahieu, 2B, Aaron Judge, RF, Gleyber Torres, SS, Giancarlo Stanton, DH, Aaron Hicks, CF, Gary Sánchez, C, Luke Voit, 1B, Brett Gardner, LF, Gio Urshela, 3B, Gerrit Cole, RHP. Nationals: Trea Turner, SS, Adam Eaton, RF, Starlin Castro, 2B, Juan Soto, LF, Howie Kendrick, DH, Eric Thames, 1B, Asdrúbal Cabrera, 3B, Kurt Suzuki, C, Victor Robles, CF, Max Scherzer, RHP.

Yankees vs Nationals prediction: Yankees vs Nationals live stream

Fans in the United States can watch MLB 2020 live on ESPN. The game is scheduled to start at 7:08 pm. ET / 4:08 pm PT. In the UK, BT Sport holds the telecast rights of the entire MLB schedule and will telecast the Yankees vs Nationals live stream on BT Sport 1 on Thursday Night 1208 am GMT. (Friday). For viewers in Canada, the Yankees vs Nationals live stream will be available on TSN4.

Fans across the world can watch the Yankees vs Nationals live stream and the other games on the MLB schedule by subscribing to ESPN+. The subscription costs $4.99 per month (₹373), while a yearly subscription of $49.99 (₹3740) is also available. Fans can also subscribe to MLB TV to watch Yankees vs Nationals live stream, which costs $25 per month/$60 per year (₹1870/4489). The game begins at 4:38 AM IST in India on Friday, July 24.

Also Read: MLB Returns Ball Kids To Lines After Feedback From Clubs

Yankees vs Nationals live stream: Yankees vs Nationals prediction

According to our analysis, the New York Yankees are favourites to win the clash at the Nationals Park on Thursday. While Gerrit Cole struggled to deliver on his only opening day fixture back in 2017, the former Astros man is likely to deliver the punches for the Yankees this season as they hope to end their title drought. Max Scherzer poses as a worthy opponent to Cole on opening day as the 36-year-old looks for more accolades to add to his Hall of Fame career. Our Yankees vs Nationals prediction is that Yankees will win the contest 2-1.

(Image Courtesy: New York Yankees, Washington Nationals Twitter)