Yashaswini, Vishnu Win Gold In 5th International Online Shooting Championship

Olympic quota winner Yashaswini Singh Deswal clinched gold in the 10m air pistol event while 16-year-old Visnu Shivaraj Pandian bagged the title in the 10m Air Rifle event in the 5th edition of the International Online Shooting Championship.

The 23-year-old World No. 4 shot a score of 241.7 to win the rifle title by a clear margin of 3.1 points while Visnu shot 251.4 to win the pistol title by a clear margin of 2 points after having shot the second-best score of 630.8 in the qualification round.

READ | Khabib Nurmagomedov Snaps At Journalist For Asking About His Late Father Abdulmanap

The architect of the Championship and former India shooter Shimon Sharif told Republic TV: "I am glad to inform that Olympic quota winner Yashaswini Singh Deswal has won the 10m air pistol event and a young 16-year-old Visnu Shivaraj Pandian claimed gold the 10m Air Rifle event. This was the biggest ever among the five editions of international online shooting championship organised by us so far. Top shooters from as many as 15 countries participated in the championship. Its great to see that online shooting is becoming more and more popular among the shooters. This is the future of our sport."

READ | Online Competitions Future Of Shooting; ISSF & IOC Taking It Seriously: Shimon Sharif

In the 10m air rifle event, Yashaswini, who had won a gold at last year's ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, shot the best qualification score of 577. In the finals, Yashaswini took an early lead after the first ten shots and then completely dominated the finals to claim her second back-to-back title. She had previously won the gold in the fourth edition of IOSC held in May.

READ | Tokyo-bound NCOE Athletes & Para Athletes To Resume Training From October 5

The second place was won by Ahmed Nabil of Egypt while his compatriot Yehya Shams took the third place.

Sylvia Steiner, an Olympic quota winner for Austria settled for the fourth place.

In the 10m air pistol event, the second place was won by World No. 27 Etienne Germond of France while Olympic quota winner Martin Strempfl of Austria, who had shot the best qualification score of 631.4, took the third place.

READ | ParaIympic Double Gold Medalist Aims For His 3rd Gold After Fit India Dialogue With PM

Image credits: PTI