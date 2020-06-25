YDB Vs CHD Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Nippon Professional Baseball Live

Quick links:
Yokohama DeNA BayStars will play Chunichi Dragons in the Japanese Baseball League this week. The game will be played on Thursday, June 25. Here is the YDB vs CHD Dream11 prediction, YDB vs CHD Dream11 team news, YDB vs CHD Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.
YDB vs CHD Dream11 game venue: Yokohama Stadium
YDB vs CHD Dream11 game Date: Thursday, June 25
YDB vs CHD Dream11 game timing: 2.30 pm IST
Yokohama DeNA BayStars occupy the second spot in the Japanese Baseball League table, having won thrice while suffering defeats on two occasions. On the other hand, Chunichi Dragons are placed fifth on the Japanese Baseball League points table. They have won two games while suffering defeats on three occasions. In the previous clash between the two teams, Yokohama DeNA BayStars defeated Chunichi Dragons 3-2.
Yokohama DeNA BayStars: Ryosuke Hirata, Yohei Ohshima, Tyler Austin, Jose Lopez, Toshihiko Kuramoto, Toshiro Miyazaki, Yukiya Itoh, Yuya Sakamoto, Hikaru Itoh, Takayuki Kajitani, Yamato Maeda, Yasutaka Toboshira, Daisuke Nakai, Tomo Otosaka
Chunichi Dragons: Kengo Takeda, Ryosuke Hirata, Wataru Takamatsu, Yohei Ohshima, Hayato Mizowaki, Taiki Mitsumata, Shuhei Takahashi, Yota Kyoda, Yuichiro Okano, Takuya Kinoshita, Hiroto Fuku, Issei Endoh, Zoilo Almonte, Toshiki Abe, Takaya Ishikawa
Outfielders: Tyler Austin, Issei Endoh, Tomo Otosaka, Zoilo Almonte
Infielders: Takaya Ishikawa, Daisuke Nakai, Wataru Takamatsu
Pitcher: Hiroto Fuku
Catcher: Yasutaka Toboshira
Yokohama DeNA BayStars: Tyler Austin, Tomo Otosaka
Chunichi Dragons: Issei Endoh, Zoilo Almonte
Yokohama DeNA BayStars are the favourites in the game.
