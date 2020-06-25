YDB Vs CHD Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Nippon Professional Baseball Live

Yokohama DeNA BayStars will play Chunichi Dragons in the Japanese Baseball League this week. The game will be played on Thursday, June 25. Here is the YDB vs CHD Dream11 prediction, YDB vs CHD Dream11 team news, YDB vs CHD Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.

YDB vs CHD Dream11 prediction: YDB vs CHD Dream11 schedule

YDB vs CHD Dream11 game venue: Yokohama Stadium

YDB vs CHD Dream11 game Date: Thursday, June 25

YDB vs CHD Dream11 game timing: 2.30 pm IST

YDB vs CHD Dream11 prediction: YDB vs CHD Dream11 preview

Yokohama DeNA BayStars occupy the second spot in the Japanese Baseball League table, having won thrice while suffering defeats on two occasions. On the other hand, Chunichi Dragons are placed fifth on the Japanese Baseball League points table. They have won two games while suffering defeats on three occasions. In the previous clash between the two teams, Yokohama DeNA BayStars defeated Chunichi Dragons 3-2.

YDB vs CHD Dream11 prediction: YDB vs CHD Dream11 team news (Full squads)

Yokohama DeNA BayStars: Ryosuke Hirata, Yohei Ohshima, Tyler Austin, Jose Lopez, Toshihiko Kuramoto, Toshiro Miyazaki, Yukiya Itoh, Yuya Sakamoto, Hikaru Itoh, Takayuki Kajitani, Yamato Maeda, Yasutaka Toboshira, Daisuke Nakai, Tomo Otosaka

Chunichi Dragons: Kengo Takeda, Ryosuke Hirata, Wataru Takamatsu, Yohei Ohshima, Hayato Mizowaki, Taiki Mitsumata, Shuhei Takahashi, Yota Kyoda, Yuichiro Okano, Takuya Kinoshita, Hiroto Fuku, Issei Endoh, Zoilo Almonte, Toshiki Abe, Takaya Ishikawa

YDB vs CHD Dream11 prediction: YDB vs CHD Dream11 team

Outfielders: Tyler Austin, Issei Endoh, Tomo Otosaka, Zoilo Almonte

Infielders: Takaya Ishikawa, Daisuke Nakai, Wataru Takamatsu

Pitcher: Hiroto Fuku

Catcher: Yasutaka Toboshira

YDB vs CHD Dream11 prediction: YDB vs CHD Dream11 top picks

Yokohama DeNA BayStars: Tyler Austin, Tomo Otosaka

Chunichi Dragons: Issei Endoh, Zoilo Almonte

YDB vs CHD Dream11 prediction

Yokohama DeNA BayStars are the favourites in the game.

Note: The YDB vs CHD Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The YDB vs CHD Dream11 team selection and YDB vs CHD Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Chunichi Dragons Twitter