Year In Review: Here's How 2021 Was A Game-changer For Indian Sports

The year 2021 started off with a lot of confusion and doubt as to how the sporting world could ever go back to normal but fast forward almost 12 months later and things seem to be 'back to normal' or whatever the closest thing to normal can be now. For India, it was one of the most successful years in terms of sporting activities from Neeraj Chopra's gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the multiple golds at the Tokyo Paralympics to India's famous win at the Gabba that handed them the series win over Australia.

Here, we will take a look at how the year 2021 has completely reshaped the sporting scene in India:

Team India's 2-1 win in Australia

India travelled to Australia under a cloud of doubt as to whether they could compete against the latter but things worked out wonderfully well for them despite some hiccups along the way. Skipper Virat Kohli departed from Australia after the first few Tests to witness the birth of his child, several senior players picked up injuries and India were bowled out for just 36 runs in the first Test. But after that, India completely turned it around and won two Tests including one of the most famous wins in cricketing history when they beat Australia at the Gabba becoming the first team to do so in about 32 years.

Mithali Raj becomes leading run-scorer

Indian women's cricketing legend Mithali Raj became the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket as she went past Charlotte Edwards' tally of 10,273 runs. They are the only two players in women's cricket to cross 10,000 runs. She did so in March in an ODI against the South African women's team.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics

India did superbly well at the summer Olympics as they brought home some huge medals. A lot was expected from what was the largest ever contingent sent by India for the summer Games but they exceeded those expectations and brought pride to the country. The Indian contingent brought home seven medals in total including a gold one. Neeraj Chopra won India's only gold medal in track and field in over 100 years in the javelin throw event. Mirabai Chanu won a silver in the women's 49kg weightlifting category, PV Sindhu won bronze in badminton, Lovlina Borgohain won bronze in the women's welterweight (69 kg) category. The Indian men's hockey team won a medal after 1980 as they picked up the bronze; Bajrang Punia won bronze in the men's 65kg freestyle wrestling category. Ravi Kumar Dahiya won silver in the 57kg freestyle wrestling category.

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

After the main summer Games concluded, India then sent their contingent for the Paralympic games and they too brought lots of pride to the nation. The Indian contingent for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics came back home with a massive haul of 19 medals which included five gold, eight silver and six bronze. Bhavina Patel became the first-ever Indian table tennis player to win a Paralympic medal with a silver, Nishad Kumar won a silver medal in men's high jump T47, Avani Lekhara won a gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1 and a bronze medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions shooting SH1, Devendra Jhajharia won a silver medal in men's javelin throw F46, to name a few. The entire list of the winners is here:

Bhavina Patel Silver Women’s singles table tennis Class 4 category

Nishad Kumar Silver Men's high jump T47

Avani Lekhara Gold Women's 10m air rifle shooting standing SH1

Devendra Jhajharia Silver Men's javelin throw F46

Sundar Singh Gurjar Bronze Men's javelin throw F46

Yogesh Kathuniya Silver Men's discus throw F56

Sumit Antil Gold Men's javelin throw F64

Singhraj Adhana Bronze Men's 10m air pistol shooting SH1

Mariyappan Thangavelu Silver Men's high jump T42

Sharad Kumar Bronze Men's high jump T42

Praveen Kumar Silver Men's high jump T64

Avani Lekhara Bronze Women's 50m rifle 3 positions shooting SH1

Harvinder Singh Bronze Men's individual recurve - Open Archery

Manish Narwal Gold Men's 50m pistol SH1

Singhraj Adhana Silver Men's 50m pistol SH1

Pramod Bhagat Gold Men's singles badminton SL3

Manoj Sarkar Bronze Men's singles badminton SL3

Suhas Yathiraj Silver Men's singles badminton SL4

Krishna Nagar Gold Men's singles badminton SH6

Image: PTI, AP