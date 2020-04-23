Yogeshwar Dutt Condemns Attack On Arnab Goswami, Asks 'no Freedom To Speak Against Oppn?'

Joining the list of various politicians, celebrities and sportspersons, Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt also came out in support of Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami after they were attacked on Wednesday night.

Condemning the attack, Yogeshwar Dutt said it was 'embarrassing' to see that people have the right to express anything against the Prime Minister, but not against the Opposition.

"I condemn the attack on Arnab Goswami and his wife. Abusing the Prime Minister of the country is freedom of expression, so is there no freedom to speak anything about the opposition? If someone speaks, will you attack? Embarrassing !!!," said Dutt in his tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

Babita Phogat supports Arnab Goswami

Earlier in the day, Babita Phogat also came out in support of Arnab Goswami and his wife after they were attacked. The BJP leader wrote that the nation has changed and that one cannot shut voices with such attacks. The Commonwealth medal-winning wrestler added that it was not the time to fear, but to give a fitting response.

Police dilute FIR

An FIR has been registered at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai against the attackers.

As per Arnab Goswami, who recorded a video moments after the incident said two bike-borne goons chased his car, tried to break the glass window, threw a liquid at the car, and overtook the vehicle before they were caught by the security guards. The goons claimed to be Youth Congress workers stated that they were sent by the higher-ups.

