Indian veteran wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt expressed his anguish after a video from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur went viral on social media where kabaddi players were being served food inside a toilet. In the viral video, food including rice, dal, and curry can be seen being served to the women players from vessels placed on the toilet floor near the gates of the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium in Saharanpur.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the Indian wrestler called the incident 'unfortunate' and urged better facilities for players.

'Respect is the right of every citizen': Yogeshwar tells Republic

Blaming the tournament organisers for their shameless act, Dutt demanded the concerned authorities to take stringent measures ensuring such incidents do not happen again.

"It is very saddening when such kind of incidents comes to the light. Respect is the right of every sportsperson and citizen. It is very important to take cognisance from tournament organisers as to why players were forced to eat their food in the toilet."

Dutt further explained, "Whether it is food or accommodation, players should be given the utmost facilities. This is the responsibility of the tournament organisers and according to me, they are the ones guilty. Strict action needs to be taken against them so that it won't happen again ever. This is a very unfortunate incident, especially seeing girls eating in a toilet. In India, there is a problem, despite such incidents keep repeating, no strict action is ever taken by the concerned authorities."

Yogi government orders probe

In the video doing rounds on social media, Kabaddi players in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh are being served food inside a toilet. As many as 300 female players were reportedly participating in the U-17 women's kabaddi tournament that kicked off on September 16.

Sources told Republic Media Network that the Yogi Adityanath government has ordered a probe over the shameful treatment of the young players at Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium in Saharanpur. Officials have suspended the district sports officer Animesh Saxena with immediate effect, who previously had denied these allegations.

In the viral clip, food including rice, dal, and curry can be seen being served to the players from the vessels placed on the toilet floor near its gate. It is pertinent to mention that the competition was pre-scheduled and received participation from players across the state.

