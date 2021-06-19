Yograj Singh Recalls His Experience Of Portraying Milkha Singh's Coach On-screen

Cricketer-turned-actor Yograj Singh has come forward and paid his last respects to the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh who passed away on Friday after a month-long battle with COVID-19. His condition turned critical after he developed post COVID-19 complications such as fever and dipping saturation levels.

Yograj Singh remembers Milkha Singh

"Yes, very very sad news. Well I can understand that everybody who is born has to go one day but he has lived a great life, he has set great examples for this country, the youngsters. He was a wonderful human being and to lose such legends is always very sad", said Yograj Singh while speaking to Republic Media Network.

Yograj Singh had portrayed the role of Milkha Singh's real-life coach Ranveer Singh in the 2013 biographical sports drama film titled 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. The movie was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Meanwhile, Yograj, who is the father of the 2011 World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also revealed his excitement of having played the role of Milkha Singh's real-life coach role on-screen.

"Yes, I remember when the story was being narrated to me by Rakeyshji (director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra) and others. It was so magnificent to be very precise because of the way he led his life- right from his childhood to the glory of his life. I remember when we were shooting with Farhan Akhtar, he (Milkha Singh) was there on the shoot once and I was doing my level best to be very close to the coach which was played by me. He just came and hugged me and said 'Oh! That's the way he was. That's how my coach used to be'. That was a great compliment and I must tell all the youngsters to follow his life", Yograj Singh added.

Milkha Singh death

The 91-year-old sprinter had been discharged from Fortis Hospital, Mohali in a 'stable condition' after battling COVID-19 on May 30. His family had requested to take him back home while his wife 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur had to be shifted to the ICU on the same day due to increased oxygen requirement. However, his condition worsened during his post-COVID recovery period and he had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of PGIMER on June 3 due to "dipping levels of oxygen"

Milkha Singh breathed his last on June 18, 11.30 PM. His 85-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur who is the former national volleyball captain lost the battle to COVID-19 and passed away on June 12.

Milkha Singh's illustrious career

Milkha Singh is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. Known as 'The Flying Sikh', he is most credited for his performance at the 1960 Rome Olympics where he was placed at the fourth position in the 400m final.