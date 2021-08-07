'You Have Made India Proud,' PM Modi To Neeraj Chopra On His Gold Medal At Tokyo Olympics

Quick links:
Image: Olympic_India/Instagram and ANI
Overjoyed by Neeraj Chopra's historic achievement in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dialled the javelin thrower's number to personally congratulate him. The 23-year-old had topped the qualification round with a stunning first-round throw of 86.59m, and in the final, outdid himself with a throw of 87.58m, winning India's first gold in the Tokyo Olympics. This is also the country's first gold in athletics in the mega carnival of sports in 100 years of its history.
PM Modi- Hello Neeraj! Congratulations to you!
Neeraj-Thank you, Sir!
PM Modi- Now when the Tokyo Olympics is nearing its end, you have given India a massive reason to rejoice.
Neeraj- Mine was the last game, and I am happy that I was able to win gold. It was all because of the support of the people watching me back home, in my country.
PM Modi- Because the Olympics got delayed, you had to work for an additional year. Also, in the period of COVID, a lot of problems came in, including your injury but in spite of it all, you have done a great job. It's all because of your hard work.
Neeraj-It was a very difficult time. I was wondering if I will or will not be able to pull it off.
PM Modi- But the day you were leaving, and I had a conversation with you, your face was beaming with confidence, and you had no pressure. You were throughout laughing.
Neeraj- This was my main goal, I wanted to come here and give my 100 percent, and I think I did that and made the country proud.
PM Modi- Yes, you have made the country proud, and because of this, the youth of the country will now be more motivated to take part in sports. In fact, this time in Tokyo Olympics, India has shown strength in areas, we had no prospects.
Neeraj- I feel that the younger generation will get inspired by me, and in the upcoming days, our sports will reach new heights.
PM Modi- You are a soldier, and you will be able to create more sportsmen.
Neeraj-You keep supporting us.
PM Modi- Definitely!
Earlier in the day, PM Modi also took to his official Twitter handle to shower praises on Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra. He highlighted Chopra's 'exceptional performance' at the mega sports carnival, and credited it all to his 'remarkable passion' and 'unparallel show of grit'.
History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/2NcGgJvfMS— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021
In the match on Saturday, August 7, Neeraj Chopra brought his A-game from the first round itself. In the first round, he broke his qualification record and his throw was 87.03m, the second throw was 87.58m, and the third throw was 76.79m. Neeraj Chopra's second throw moved him to the second round. In the second round, the first two throws of Chopra were fouls and the final throw was around 84m.
However, as none of the competitors were able to come close to the 87.58m mark, meaning that Neeraj was awarded the gold medal. The gold medal is not only India's first in this edition but also the country's first in athletics in the last 100 years.
Image: Olympic_India/Instagram and ANI