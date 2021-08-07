'You Have Made India Proud,' PM Modi To Neeraj Chopra On His Gold Medal At Tokyo Olympics

Overjoyed by Neeraj Chopra's historic achievement in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dialled the javelin thrower's number to personally congratulate him. The 23-year-old had topped the qualification round with a stunning first-round throw of 86.59m, and in the final, outdid himself with a throw of 87.58m, winning India's first gold in the Tokyo Olympics. This is also the country's first gold in athletics in the mega carnival of sports in 100 years of its history.

PM Modi- Now when the Tokyo Olympics is nearing its end, you have given India a massive reason to rejoice.

Neeraj- Mine was the last game, and I am happy that I was able to win gold. It was all because of the support of the people watching me back home, in my country.

PM Modi- Because the Olympics got delayed, you had to work for an additional year. Also, in the period of COVID, a lot of problems came in, including your injury but in spite of it all, you have done a great job. It's all because of your hard work.

Neeraj-It was a very difficult time. I was wondering if I will or will not be able to pull it off.

PM Modi- But the day you were leaving, and I had a conversation with you, your face was beaming with confidence, and you had no pressure. You were throughout laughing.

Neeraj- This was my main goal, I wanted to come here and give my 100 percent, and I think I did that and made the country proud.

PM Modi- Yes, you have made the country proud, and because of this, the youth of the country will now be more motivated to take part in sports. In fact, this time in Tokyo Olympics, India has shown strength in areas, we had no prospects.

Neeraj- I feel that the younger generation will get inspired by me, and in the upcoming days, our sports will reach new heights.

PM Modi- You are a soldier, and you will be able to create more sportsmen.

Neeraj-You keep supporting us.

PM Modi- Definitely!