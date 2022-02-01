Last Updated:

'You Will Forever Be The GOAT': Fans Pay Tribute To Retiring NFL Legend Tom Brady

Quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from NFL on Tuesday, stating that he did not want to make that competitive commitment anymore.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
NFL's Tom Brady retires

Image: Instagram@TampaBayBuccaneers


After one of the most successful National Football League (NFL) careers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the sport on Tuesday, stating that he did not want to make that competitive commitment anymore. Having featured in 22 NFL seasons and having achieved almost every record there is to achieve, there is no denying that he has cemented his name in the legacy books.

The 44-year old has the record for the most touchdowns in NFL history (624), the most passing yards in NFL history (84,250), amongst several others. Moreover, he has made the most Super Bowl appearances (10) and also claims the most wins (7). Following such an impressive career, he has made a massive fanbase around the world, who paid their tributes to a true legend of the sport.

Fans react as Tom Brady retires from NFL

Tom Brady's retirement statement

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition -- if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game."

"There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore."

"I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved.

"My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

Image: Instagram@TampaBayBuccaneers

READ | NFL legend Tom Brady pens emotional retirement statement: 'difficult for me to write...'
READ | Derrick Rose's surprising statement on future, says he'll 'try to Tom Brady this thing'
READ | Tom Brady gives one bitcoin to get 600th career touchdown ball back from fan
READ | Bleeding NFL star Tom Brady handed career's first penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct
Tags: NFL, Tom Brady, Football
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com