'You Will Forever Be The GOAT': Fans Pay Tribute To Retiring NFL Legend Tom Brady

After one of the most successful National Football League (NFL) careers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the sport on Tuesday, stating that he did not want to make that competitive commitment anymore. Having featured in 22 NFL seasons and having achieved almost every record there is to achieve, there is no denying that he has cemented his name in the legacy books.

The 44-year old has the record for the most touchdowns in NFL history (624), the most passing yards in NFL history (84,250), amongst several others. Moreover, he has made the most Super Bowl appearances (10) and also claims the most wins (7). Following such an impressive career, he has made a massive fanbase around the world, who paid their tributes to a true legend of the sport.

Fans react as Tom Brady retires from NFL

I’ve loved you since your very first game with the Patriots. I was fortunate enough to see you play your last game at Gillette Stadium. It’s was one of the best days of my life. You are a true legend and I will miss watching you on the field. You are the GOAT. Love you TB12 — Kim Castruita (@castruita_kim) February 1, 2022

@TomBrady congratulations on a hall of fame worthy career!! I am glad I had the chance to watch you play my entire childhood even tho you would make me frustrated 99% of the time. It’s hard being a Dolphins fan when Tom Brady is in your division ya know. Thanks for the Memories! — Jonathan Cumpian (@Dolphins_fan76) February 1, 2022

Nothing but respect to the 🐐 Tom Brady — Antwain Bell (@AntwainBell2) February 1, 2022

#ThankYouTom Wow. 22 seasons. 7 rings. So many memories! So much history. Congratulations on retirement @TomBrady 🍾❤️ — 6’0 Mya Carter (@MeetMyaCarter) February 1, 2022

Sad to see Tom Brady officially retiring. Big thanks to the GOAT for everything he did for the Patriots and New England in general. Football won't be the same without you. 🥲 — NoahWho (@ItsNoahWho) February 1, 2022

#tombrady never take things for granted. Tom Brady thank you for all the professional years of football. Man-o man, you were a true blessing to the sport of football. — Designs by Will (@ButlerRennie) February 1, 2022

I don’t really like Tom Brady but you have to hand it to him for being literally the best QB the NFL has ever had — Hayden (@Hayden4L) February 1, 2022

Truly the best to ever do it. Thank you for the many great years Tom Brady. You will be missed. 🐐❤️ https://t.co/lekpsZdnnT — Dae’ (@Daevon_82) February 1, 2022

Tom Brady's retirement statement

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition -- if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game." "There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore." "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. "My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes."

Image: Instagram@TampaBayBuccaneers