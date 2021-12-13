Young Fan Max Verstappen Seen With 7-time F1 Champion Michael Schumacher In Viral Picture

In one of the most thrilling endings to a Formula One season, Max Verstappen managed to win the 2021 F1 Drivers' Championship despite being second for most of the final race in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

On Sunday, Lewis Hamilton led the Abu Dhabi GP from the first turn of the race right until the final lap but after a safety car and some 'controversial' race directives from FIA, Max Verstappen managed to overtake his rival and win both the Abu Dhabi GP and the 2021 F1 Drivers' Championship.

In doing so, not only did Verstappen win his maiden F1 title but also stopped Lewis Hamilton from breaking Michael Schumacher's seven driver championship titles record which the two currently share. Shortly after the thrilling Abu Dhabi GP, an old image of Michael Schumacher and a 'young fan' Verstappen has surfaced on social media.

The day Michael Schumacher met a young fan called Max Verstappen… sure hope this beautiful pic is true pic.twitter.com/uOtKTOWiFK — Blonde Afrikaner (@Blondy123abc) December 12, 2021

It is likely that the image was taken in the late 1990s as Schumacher used to be Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen's teammate back in 1994 when they both raced for Benetton. In fact, Schumacher once famously allowed Jos Verstappen to unlap himself so that the Dutchman could pass Martin Brundle's stricken McLaren-Peugeot and finish third in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton vs Verstappen: Quick Recap

Lewis Hamilton lead the race for 57 of the 58 laps at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but after a yellow flag and directives from the race control to first say that 'lapped cars will not be allowed to overtake the safety car,' before allowing five cars between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to go past them and the safety car.

As a result, the Dutchman, who was on fresher soft tyres, got past the Brit with ease, who had been on used hard compound tyres for several laps and Verstappen crossed the finish line in first place to clinch his maiden F1 championship. Following Verstappen's 'controversial' victory, Mercedes F1 protested the decisions made by race control. However, they did not find any solace as their protests were rejected and the Red Bull Racing driver was confirmed 2021 Formula 1 driver champion.

(Image: AP)