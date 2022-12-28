Youngest 100m World Champion Yohan Blake To Promote Mumbai Marathon

Celebrated Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake was on Wednesday named as the international event ambassador for the 18th Tata Mumbai Marathon, to be held on January 15.

Blake, the youngest 100m world champion ever, is the second fastest man of all time and famously finished behind countryman Usain Bolt in the 100m and 200m at the 2012 Olympics.

He had teamed up with Bolt for the 4x100m relay gold in a world record at the London Games.

"I'm hopeful that my involvement as the International Event Ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon will inspire athletes," Blake said in a release.

"I'm super excited to be part of this iconic event that triggered a running revolution in India and turned the country into a global road running hub. Looking forward to visiting Mumbai." Nicknamed 'The Beast' by Bolt for his ruthless training regimen, Blake overcame a string of injuries to win a second 4x100m relay gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

At the 2011 World Championships in Daegu, Blake took the gold in 9.92 to become the youngest 100m world champion, after Bolt was disqualified for the final for a false start.

That same year he ran the second-fastest 200m of all time — 19.26 in Brussels in September — and beat Bolt in both 100m and 200m in the Jamaican Olympic trials the following year.

Ranked among the top 10 marathons in the world, the Tata Mumbai Marathon is a "USD 405,000 prize fund World Athletics Gold Label Road Race".

