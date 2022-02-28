'Your Lack Of Action..': Ukrainian Athletes Urge IOC, IPC To Impose Ban On Russia

Various sports governing bodies have already cancelled sporting events in Russia in the wake of the Russia Ukraine war and now Olympic athletes from various countries, including Ukraine, have asked the International Olympic and Paralympic Committees to suspend the Russian and Belarusian Olympic and Paralympic Committees. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion of neighbouring Ukraine which has received severe backlash not only from the countries but also from various sporting governing bodies.

Ukraine Athletes release an open letter to IOC and IPC

The letter which is addressed to IOC president Thomas Bach and his counterpart on the International Paralympic Committee, Andrew Parsons read,

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine, supported by Belarus, is a clear breach of the Olympic and Paralympic Charters -- a breach that must be met with strong sanctions,". The letter further read, "If the IOC and IPC refuse to take swift action, you are clearly emboldening both Russia and Belarus violation of international law and your own Charters. Your lack of action will send amessage to athletes and world that you have chosen Russia and Belarus interest over athletes interest.

The name that has been put on the letter are four-time Olympian Paula Radcliffe of Britain, six-time Olympian Clara Hughes of Canada, two-time Paralympian Greta Neimanas and Beckie Scott, the Canadian Olympic champion who served a long term as head of the World Anti-Doping Agency's athlete commission.

Earlier The International Olympic Committee while talking about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said it violated the Olympic Truce and had on international federations to cancel or move events planned in Russia and Belarus and to stop using the countries' flags and national anthems. The request by IOC was made after UEFA moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to suburban Paris, and after the governing body of skiing and Formula One pulled upcoming races from Russia. Volleyball and shooting both have world championships scheduled to be held in Russia. There is also a World Cup qualifying playoff match against Poland scheduled for March 24 in Moscow.

How has Russia's sporting landscape impacted following the Ukraine invasion

Manchester United terminated its sponsorship deal with Russia’s national airline, Aeroflot, which the British government had already banned. Australia’s divers and skiers have pulled out of competitions in Russia.The 2022 Russian Grand Prix, a motor racing event that had been scheduled to take place in Sochi in September, has been cancelled by Formula 1. Swimming governing body FINA decided to cancel the World junior Swimming Championship which was all set to take place in Kazan, Russia, in late August. FINA had also called off a men’s water polo World League match in St. Petersburg next month while an Artistic Swimming and Diving World Series event scheduled for April in Kazan was also cancelled.