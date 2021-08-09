'You've Done What You Said': Neeraj Chopra's Father On His Triumphant Return From Olympics

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra, who threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold at the Tokyo Olympics, has been received by a huge crowd of fans and families after his flight landed at the Delhi Airport on Monday. Fans and families, who have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the Olympics star since he made "history" at the multi-sports event in Japan, started gathering outside the airport since early morning.

As he landed, Chopra exclusively spoke to Republic Media Network and extended his gratitude for giving immense love and support to him. He said, "I am overwhelmed to see the love and support by my family and fans." Further, he appealed to keep supporting the game.

"Well-done son, you have done what you said": says the proud father

Earlier today, Chopra's family left for New Delhi to receive the star athlete at the airport. Speaking to Republic TV, Neeraj Chopra's father Satish Kumar Chopra said, "We have made grand preparations to welcome him, garlands of flowers and much more. Everyone is waiting, when he will come and when we all welcome him. We with that time gets shorter somehow and we will meet him soon."

He added, "Due to the COVID protocol, only three of us can go to pick him up. We also cannot ignore the ongoing Corona pandemic in the country. We don't even know when we will be able to meet him. Neeraj has to participate in many programmes in Delhi. We will be able to bring back home only after 15th August." On being asked what he will say to his son after meeting face-to-face, Neeraj's father said, "When I meet Neeraj face to face, then I will say well-done beta, you have done what you said."

Fans of Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya also gathered at the airport

Supporters of Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya also gathered around at the Delhi Airport as the grapplers came back home after winning a bronze and silver medal respectively at the Tokyo Olympics. Earlier, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij met the family of Chopra. The Haryana government has announced a cash reward of Rs six crore and a class I category job to Neeraj Chopra.

Neeraj Chopra on Saturday threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold. He began his quest for a medal with a massive throw of 87.03 meters and was leading the pack after the end of the first attempt. He bettered it with the second throw of 87.58m. While he wasn't able to improve any further, it was enough to get him the coveted medal. He is now the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win a gold medal in individual events.

Image: Tejasvi Surya/Twitter & ANI