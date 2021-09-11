Yuki Tsunoda Reveals Surprise To Receive New AlphaTauri Deal As He 'just Keeps Crashing'

Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, F1 rookie Yuki Tsunoda gave a brutally honest response when asked if he was surprised to receive a new contract from AlphaTauri. The Japanese driver has suffered multiple crashes throughout this season, causing the team to pay for several damages. Meanwhile, it was confirmed earlier this week that Tsunoda will race alongside Pierre Gasly for next season in AlphaTauri.

Yuki Tsunoda reveals surprise on receiving new AlphaTauri deal

Yuki Tsunoda arrived into F1 with significant potential, and while he did show moments of brilliance, the racer has also committed unforgivable mistakes. Moreover, in comparison to teammate Pierre Gasly, who has also scored a podium at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this season, Tsunoda has just finished in the points on five occasions. As things stand in the F1 Drivers' Championship, Tsunoda has scored just 18 points as compared to teammate Gasly's 66. As a result of below-par performances, the Japanese racer himself was surprised to receive a new AlphaTauri deal.

While speaking at the Italian Grand Prix pre-race press conference, Tsunoda said, "The first half of the season was quite inconsistent, so was from my side, I was a bit surprised I'll be staying for next year because I just keep crashing and spend lots of money for the team [on repairs]...It's not a good way to end the first half of the season. Especially in Hungary, I went onto the wall in FP1 and ruined the whole session, almost two sessions."

However, the Japanese rookie did add that such inconsistent performances may not be accepted by the team moving forward. "I got asked by Franz [Tost] and Helmut [Marko] that I need a more consistent result for driving and more discipline in the sessions," added the AlphaTauri driver.

