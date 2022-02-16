Yuvraj Singh Mourns Demise Of Legendary Musician Bappi Lahiri, Sends Condolences To Family

Legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away in Mumbai late on Tuesday. The vocalist was 69-year-old at the time of his demise. Lahiri was admitted to Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital on Monday after his health conditions deteriorated. On Tuesday night, just before midnight, Lahiri breathed his last due to obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), confirmed Dr. Deepak Namjoshi of CritiCare Hospital. Lahiri's was suffering from poor health for the past year and was even hospitalised for a month.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

Since news of Lahiri's demise broke, several personalities from all over the world turned to social media to pay tributes to the Bengali singer. Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to his official Twitter handle to mourn Lahiri's demise. Yuvraj said that Lahiri will be fondly remembered for his "mesmerising" music compositions. The all-rounder also sent his condolences to the family members of Lahiri.

"Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji. He will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa," Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes amongst the Indian politicians as he turned to his official Twitter handle to post a heartfelt tribute for the Lahiri. Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also posted their tributes on social media.

