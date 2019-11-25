Za'Darius Smith Sends Heartfelt Message To Sick Mother Of Equipment Staffer After Sack

Green Bay Packer’s Za’Darius Smith celebrated in a unique way on Sunday. Smith revealed a message under his T-shirt after winning his first sack against San Francisco 49ers. The T-shirt had ‘We love Eileen’ written on it. After brushing aside 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo early in the second quarter, Za’Darius Smith walked to the end zone and revealed the message.

NFL: Za'Darius Smith's "We Love Eileen" celebration

NFL: Za'Darius Smith's heartfelt message for Eileen

Eileen is the mother of the Packers’ equipment staff. She is currently battling cancer and Smith planned to celebrate the message if he got the sack. Considering his recent form, it was a no brainer that he’ll actually get the sack. Za’Darius Smith was tied for 7th highest sacks in the NFL with 8.5 before Sunday.

Lily Zhao of WFRV-TV in Green Bay tweeted before the game that Smith was wearing an undershirt to honour Eileen. Eileen is a big fan of the outside linebacker. He tweeted that it’s an honour of someone suffering from breast cancer considering the familiar pink ribbon.

Za'Darius Smith: I hope Eileen gets the message

Za’Darius Smith has been in fine form for the NFL's Green Bay Packers. The 27-year-old has registered 9.5 sacks this season since signing a four-deal worth $66 million in March. The former Baltimore Ravens player had plotted the idea of celebration with his assistant. Smith was quoted saying on the Packers website, “Emotional, emotional story for me,” Smith said. “I was like, ‘Man, we should do something for her because she’s a big fan.’ We came up with the idea to do the shirt and I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if I do that as my next sack celebration?’ So I did that for her tonight. … I hope she gets that message.”

