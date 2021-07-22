ZIM Vs BAN 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing XI, Team News

After whitewashing the host in the ODI series, Bangladesh will look to continue their dominance over Zimbabwe in the upcoming three-match T20I series. The first match of the T20I series is scheduled to take place at Harare Sports Club on July 22. The action will begin at 4:30 PM IST. Here's a look at ZIM vs BAN 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction, ZIM vs BAN Dream Team, ZIM vs BAN playing 11.

ZIM vs BAN match preview

With Tamim Iqbal out of the series due to injury, Bangladesh will depend on Mohammad Naim and Liton Das to provide a solid start at the top. The experience of all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah will be crucial in the middle order, while the team would want the likes of Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan and Mahedi Hasan to do the job in the death overs. The bowling attack will be led by Mustafizur Rahman and the team would want him to provide them with wickets. Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will also look to add some wickets to their name.

Zimbabwe on the other hand will look to put behind the ODI loss and focus on the T20I series as they prepare for the upcoming World T20 qualifiers. Brendon Taylor who leads the team in the ODI's has been rested for the T20I series. In Taylor's absence, Sikander Raza will be leading the team. Sean Williams and Craig Ervine will not take part in the T20I series as well.

Probable ZIM vs BAN playing 11

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tarisai Musakanda, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

ZIM vs BAN Dream 11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das

Batsmen: Dion Myers, Regis Chakabva, Mohammad Naim

All-rounder: Shakib Al Hasan, Sikandar Raza, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs BAN 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction

As per our ZIM vs BAN 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction, Bangladesh are favourites to win the match.

Image: Zimbabwe Cricket/ Twitter