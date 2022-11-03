'96.15mph': Check Out The Top-10 Fastest Balls Bowled During The T20 World Cup 2022

The T20 World Cup 2022 has been extremely entertaining not only because of the cracking nail-biting contests it has produced between some of the best teams in the world but also because of the blistering pace that some of the fast bowlers have produced so far.

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been the pick amongst them when it comes to sheer pace, bowling eight of the top 10 fastest deliveries. Meanwhile, the other two are bowled by South Africa's Anrich Nortje. As the tournament heads towards the business stages, here is a look at the 10 fastest balls of the T20 World Cup 2022.

10 fastest balls of T20 World Cup 2022

1) The fastest delivery of the T20 World Cup 2022 has been bowled by none other than Mark Wood, who clocked in a staggering 154.74 kph (96.15 mph) speed against New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips. The pace was such a surprise for the 25-year-old, who could only manage an inside edge of the bat.

2, 3) The second and third quickest deliveries of the T20 World Cup have once again been bowled by Mark Wood. The Englishman clocked in a whopping speed of 154.48 kph (95.98 mph) on two occasions against Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai.

4) South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has also bowled some incredibly quick deliveries and holds the record for the fourth quickest delivery of the T20 World Cup 2022 so far. With a speed of 154.31 kph (95.88 mph), Nortje left Afif Hossain stunned at the crease, with the ball hitting the Bangladeshi batsman's pad. Hossain only survived because the ball was pitched outside the leg stump.

Meanwhile, the rest of the fastest balls of the T20 World Cup 2022 are mentioned below:

No Player Match Speed 5 Mark Wood England vs Afghanistan 154.07 kph (95.73 mph) 6 Anrich Nortje South Africa vs Bangladesh 153.47 kph (95.36 mph) 7 Mark Wood England vs New Zealand 153.31 kph (95.26 mph) 8 Mark Wood England vs Ireland 152.90 kph (95.00 mph) 9 Mark Wood England vs Ireland 152.87 kph (94.98 mph) 10 Mark Wood England vs Ireland 152.15 kph (94.54 mph)