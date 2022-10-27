Amit Mishra Fires 'spirit Of Cricket' Jibe At England After Ireland Pull Off Another Upset

Veteran Indian wrist-spinner Amit Mishra took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and took a jibe at England, after their loss to Ireland in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Facing the 2010 T20 World Champions in match no. 20 of the T20 WC 2022, Ireland amassed 157 runs in the first innings after losing all their wickets. The target was then reduced to 111 in 14.3 overs for England due to interruption by rain.

However, England managed to score only 105 runs at the loss of five wickets in 14.3 overs and ended on the losing side. Meanwhile, Mishra congratulated Ireland for the massive win, while firing a ‘spirit of cricket’ jibe at the English side. “Congratulations @cricketireland on a massive victory,” Mishra said.

At the same time, Mishra also said that he hopes England doesn’t bring up the ‘spirit of cricket’ debate, after losing the match by the DLS method. “Hope England doesn’t say winning through DLS isn’t in the spirit of the game,” Mishra further added. Mishra’s comment can be understood to be pointed towards England’s disapproval of Indian women’s cricketer Deepti Sharma’s dismissal of Charlie Dean in September, by running her out at the non-striker’s end.

Congratulations @cricketireland on a massive victory. Hope England doesn’t say winning through DLS isn’t in the spirit of the game. 😄 #EngvsIRE pic.twitter.com/0S4L5f1ZTi — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 26, 2022

Charlie Dean’s dismissal by Deepti Sharma at the non-striker’s end, and what followed

In the 3rd ODI between India women and England women on September 24, Dean was run out by Deepti at the non-striker’s end, after the batter was caught backing up too far. While the cricket rule books declared the dismissal to be a legal one, many English cricketers, alongside the English media attacked India and Deepti for wrongfully dismissing Dean. The ‘mankading’ debate became the biggest talking point for the cricket world and received responses from cricketers all over the world.

Deepti Sharma the superstar - a perfect end to Jhulan Goswami's career. pic.twitter.com/eQDSfXvyzA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 24, 2022

England’s no-appeal for obstructing the field against Australia’s Matthew Wade

Meanwhile, the ‘spirit of cricket’ debate was re-ignited ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, due to an incident that took place during the three-match T20I series between Australia and England. During Australia vs England 1st T20I, Aussie wicketkeeper Matthew Wade was seen stopping England pacer Mark Wood from taking his catch. England then faced criticism for appealing the dismissal, as they were slammed for being hypocrites and using the ‘spirit of cricket’ debate only to their advantage.