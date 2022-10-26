Anil Kumble Lavishes Praise On Speedster Arshdeep Singh, Says 'he Can Do What Zaheer Khan Did For India'

Former captain Anil Kumble feels young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has the potential to do "wonderful things for India", like Zaheer Khan did in his illustrious career.

Having made his India debut earlier this year, the 23-year-old has already produced some impactful performances, including a three-wicket haul against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Kumble, who witnessed Arshdeep's growth from close quarters as Punjab Kings head coach, is hugely impressed with the lanky pacer.

"...Arshdeep has certainly matured and I'd like to see him carry on. Probably what Zak (Zaheer Khan) did for India...

"... I expect Arshdeep to go on to do some wonderful things for India," said Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo's Open Mic programme, drawing a comparison with Zaheer, one of the best fast bowlers to have played for the country.

Arshdeep has shown that not only he can land yorkers in the death overs, he can also make an impact with the new ball.

"I was really impressed with Arshdeep, how he's come through. I worked with him for three years and I could see the kind of development that he has had in the T20 format, and last year's IPL was a classic example of how he handled the pressure.

"He perhaps bowled the tough overs for the team and yeah, you don't always look at the wickets column in the T20 game, you look at what moments the bowler comes up with.

"And the temperament that he's shown, it's wonderful. We saw that again in the India-Pakistan game. When you have 90,000 people at the MCG, it's always challenging.

Kumble feels Pakistan have the best bowling attack in the T20 World Cup.

"Pakistan certainly have the best pace-bowling attack, for sure. They lacked the all-rounder that Australia have. Australia have, overall, a good attack, in terms of having options. India certainly has good spinners. If you ask me, I think Pakistan have the best fast-bowling attack," he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)