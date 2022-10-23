Anushka Sharma Hails 'best Match' As India Beats Pak; Heaps Praise On 'limitless' Virat

Team India recently registered an outstanding victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 as they chased the target of 160 runs on the final ball. The match turned out to be a nail-biting encounter between the two countries. Former skipper Virat Kholi scored a total of 82 runs in just 53 balls, while Hardik Pandya achieved 40 runs off 36 balls. While the entire country is hailing the team for their outstanding performance, Anushka Sharma showered love on her husband Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma is currently busy filming for her upcoming movie in Kolkata. However, she watched the iconic match, which took place in Australia. Soon after India won the match, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle to share a still of Virat Kohli that she captured on her TV screen.

Anushka Sharma reacts to Team India's win

Sharing the pictures, an overjoyed Anushka showered her cricketer husband with love. She wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali!" The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor continued, "You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!" "So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin," she added.

