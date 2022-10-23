Arshdeep Singh Gets Plaudits For Splendid Performance Vs Pakistan At T20 World Cup 2022

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Team India began their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with an outstanding bowling performance against arch-rivals Pakistan as they restricted them to 159 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Star Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was the pick among the bowlers as he ended with brilliant figures of 3/32 in his eight over spell. Following a fantastic performance, the 23-year-old earned massive praise from members of the cricketing fraternity and fans.
Pakistan seeing Arshdeep Singh.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2022
Yeh Sardar hai Asardar. #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/pCBY8EoRLK
Well done bowlers pulled the game back nicely !! @MdShami11 @arshdeepsinghh top spell @hardikpandya7 🤛🤛🤛 #INDvsPAK— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 23, 2022
Outstanding Arshdeep Singh tonight - 3/32 in 4 overs with the wickets of both the Pakistani openers. What a strong spell by Arshdeep, gave India the momentum at the start.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2022
Well done, Arshdeep! pic.twitter.com/BA3fUy5kBH
Remember the name - Arshdeep Singh. pic.twitter.com/czKwuK7L1x— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 23, 2022
A picture for the Ages!!— Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) October 23, 2022
Arshdeep Singh, you little superstar 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xsayqUZ0Aw
Arshdeep Singh bowled a dream first spell and Hardik Pandya displayed his true worth in the back-10 as India restricted Pakistan to a manageable 159 for eight in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday. If Arshdeep (3/32) removed skipper Babar Azam (0) and Mohammed Rizwan (4) in his first two overs to set the tone, Pandya (3/30) rekindled memories of his Asia Cup heroics by consistently hitting hard lengths at brisk pace, letting the pitch do the rest.
Iftikhar Ahmed (51) was the only batter who looked like taking the attack back to India as the spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel (1/21) did struggle a bit and it was designated sixth bowler Pandya who finished his full quota. Shan Masood (52) struck a half-century but never looked comfortable during his 42-ball knock.
Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Bench: Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Bench: Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman
(Inputs from PTI)