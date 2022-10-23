Arshdeep Singh Gets Plaudits For Splendid Performance Vs Pakistan At T20 World Cup 2022

Team India began their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with an outstanding bowling performance against arch-rivals Pakistan as they restricted them to 159 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Star Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was the pick among the bowlers as he ended with brilliant figures of 3/32 in his eight over spell. Following a fantastic performance, the 23-year-old earned massive praise from members of the cricketing fraternity and fans.

India vs Pakistan: Arshdeep receives plaudits for performance

Pakistan seeing Arshdeep Singh.



Yeh Sardar hai Asardar. #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/pCBY8EoRLK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 23, 2022

Outstanding Arshdeep Singh tonight - 3/32 in 4 overs with the wickets of both the Pakistani openers. What a strong spell by Arshdeep, gave India the momentum at the start.



Well done, Arshdeep! pic.twitter.com/BA3fUy5kBH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2022

A picture for the Ages!!

Arshdeep Singh, you little superstar 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xsayqUZ0Aw — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) October 23, 2022

India vs Pakistan: Rohit & co chase 160

Arshdeep Singh bowled a dream first spell and Hardik Pandya displayed his true worth in the back-10 as India restricted Pakistan to a manageable 159 for eight in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday. If Arshdeep (3/32) removed skipper Babar Azam (0) and Mohammed Rizwan (4) in his first two overs to set the tone, Pandya (3/30) rekindled memories of his Asia Cup heroics by consistently hitting hard lengths at brisk pace, letting the pitch do the rest.

Iftikhar Ahmed (51) was the only batter who looked like taking the attack back to India as the spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel (1/21) did struggle a bit and it was designated sixth bowler Pandya who finished his full quota. Shan Masood (52) struck a half-century but never looked comfortable during his 42-ball knock.

India vs Pakistan squads

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bench: Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bench: Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman

(Inputs from PTI)