Australia Legend Ricky Ponting Left 'really Surprised' By Team India's Decision At T20 WC

Legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been left baffled by Team India not choosing to play star wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant in the T20 World Cup. The 47-year-old believes that Pant is a match-winner and hence must be selected in the playing 11 for Team India.

Ponting expresses surprise over India's selection

While speaking to reporters, Ricky Ponting said, "I am really surprised that he is not playing. One, he is a match-winner. Two, he is a left-hander, which they might need at different times through the middle order. I was reading through some of the quotes of Axar Patel that they are backing his batting if they need a left-hander in the middle to go up and play that sort of role."

Speaking of why Pant has perhaps not been selected, Ponting added, "Two spinners means it is hard for Rishabh to get in and play that role. India are a bit like Australia coming in, they never really knew what their best team was, probably because they never knew what kind of conditions they would get here."

Even though Rishabh Pant has not got an opportunity to play in Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign so far, Ponting believes that the 25-year-old could be selected in the further stages of the competition if the Men in Blue were to successfully make it to the semi-finals.

"But one thing I know about Rishabh Pant is that he is a match-winner and we have seen what he has done in Australia before, in Test cricket and in white-ball cricket. But who knows, maybe if they make it through then he might play one of the bigger games in the back end of the tournament."

Team India will play their final group stage game on November 6 against Zimbabwe, with a win set to guarantee them a place in the last four. The India vs Zimbabwe clash will begin live at 1:30 PM IST, from the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Team India's squad at T20 World Cup 2022

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk)