Australia Vs India Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 WC Warm-up Match On TV & Online?

The Indian cricket team is up against the Aaron Finch-led Australian team in a warm-up match, in preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The warm-up fixture will be played at the Gabba stadium in Brisbane, looking to register a win after losing their last warm-up fixture to Western Australia in Perth. India returned with a victory in their first game with Western Australia but returned with a disappointing loss in the second.

However, the Rohit Sharma-led side has since seen the addition of Mohammed Shami to the side, as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah. The Men In Blue are placed alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan, and South Africa in the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage. Afghanistan, Australia, England, and New Zealand constitute Group 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022’s Group 1.

Meanwhile, following Monday’s game against Australia, the Indian team will play another warm-up game against New Zealand on October 19. Rohit will then lead the squad into their World Cup campaign opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23. The Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will begin on October 22, with the clash between hosts Australia and their neighbours New Zealand.

Where is the Australia vs India, T20 WC warm-up match being held?

The Australia vs India T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match will be played at the iconic Gabba stadium in Brisbane.

When will the Australia vs India, T20 WC warm-up match begin?

The Australia vs India T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the Australia vs India, T20 WC warm-up match?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the Australia vs India, T20 World Cup warm-up match live in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs India, T20 WC warm-up match?

The live streaming of the Australia vs India, T20 World Cup warm-up match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

T20 World Cup 2022, Australia vs India: Full squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

(Image: bcci.tv)