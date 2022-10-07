Australia's Iconic MCG 'now Ready' To Host India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash; WATCH

India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns against each in their opening match of the upcoming T20 World Cup on October 23. The match will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, where preparations have begun to host the biggest arch-rivals of world cricket. The official Twitter handle of MCG on Tuesday shared a time-lapse video of last-minute preparations going on before the India-Pakistan match.

"Just nine days ago, the 'G hosted its last footy match for the year. Now, it's ready for summer," MCG wrote in the caption of the post. The video shows MCG staff clearing the field after hosting the final of the Australian Football League (AFL) and then converting it back to a cricket ground. Here's the video that MCG shared on Twitter.

Cricket fans are quite pleased to witness the sides competing against each other at the top level of international T20 cricket, given the buzz surrounding the much-anticipated clash. However, within five minutes of the high-octane match's tickets going on sale, every seat at the MCG stadium was sold. Thankfully, the ICC reported last month that standing room tickets will be made available by the contest's organisers before the high-stakes match.

T20 World Cup 2022

India will play Australia in their first warm-up game on October 17. The match will take place at the iconic Gabba Stadium, where India defeated Australia in the historic fourth Test match during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2021. India will play their second warm-up game against New Zealand on October 19 at the same venue. The ICC has said that the warm-up fixtures will not carry the official T20I status.

Australia are the defending champions courtesy of their win at the T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021. The first round of the upcoming competition for Group A and Group B is set to begin on October 16. The first round will last until October 21 at which point the Super 12 stage of the tournament will commence. The opening match of the main event is scheduled to take place on October 22 between Australia and New Zealand. On November 13, the final will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

