'Average Of 220.00, S/R Of 144.73': Virat Kohli's Staggering Record At T20 World Cup 2022

Former India captain Virat Kohli is currently competing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, where he is back to playing his best cricket. Kohli has rediscovered his mojo after a more than three-year-long lean patch with the bat. He is currently the tournament's second-leading run-scorer and appears to be in excellent form. Kohli had already shown signs of his return to form in the Asia Cup 2022, where he smashed his 71st century. However, his fluency, which was still missing, has successfully been re-established in the T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli's stats at T20 World Cup 2022

Kohli has played four matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup thus far and has scored 220 runs at a staggering average of 220.00 and with an impressive strike rate of 144.73. He has scored three half-centuries in the tournament, one each against Pakistan, the Netherlands, and Bangladesh. Kohli's unbeaten knock of 82 off 53 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan is his highest score in the competition. Kohli has scored 19 boundaries and seven sixes in this World Cup.

Player Mat Inn NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s Virat Kohli 4 4 3 220 82* 220.20 152 144.73 0 3 0 19 7

Records Kohli achieved at T20 World Cup 2022

Kohli has so far registered a couple of milestones in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. When Kohli smashed a half-century against Pakistan, he surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the player with the most number of half-centuries in ICC tournaments. Kohli had gone into the tournament with 23 fifties in ICC events, which was equal to Tendulkar's record. Kohli scored two more fifties in subsequent games for India and now has 25 half-centuries in ICC tournaments.

Kohli also broke the record of former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene as he became the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. Kohli registered the milestone during India's Super 12 match against Bangladesh. He overtook Jayawardene's record of 1016 runs to become the all-time highest run-scorer of T20 World Cups. Kohli had begun the T20 World Cup campaign on 845 runs. He has now 1065 T20 World Cup runs to his name.

