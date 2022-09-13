The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. With the exception of two additions in the form of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who are taking the places of Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi, the team is essentially identical to that which recently competed in the 2022 Asia Cup in the UAE. Four players have been added to the standby players' list, including Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, and Bishnoi.

T20 WC 2022: Azharuddin not happy with Shami and Iyer's exclusion

Meanwhile, former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin took to his official Twitter handle to express his disappointment at the exclusion of two players in particular. Azharuddin expressed his surprise at Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami's absence from the main squad, claiming that they should have been named in the T20 World Cup team in place of Deepak Hooda and Harshal Patel.

"Surprised at the omission of Shreyas Iyer and Md. Shami from the main squad. Shreyas Iyer instead of Deepak Hooda and Md. Shami in the place of Harshal Patel would be my choice," Azharuddin wrote on Twitter.

Surprised at the omission of Shreyas Iyer and Md. Shami from the main squad. https://t.co/GOKUzRyMot — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) September 12, 2022

Shreyas Iyer instead of Deepak Hooda and Md. Shami in the place of Harshal Patel would be my choice. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) September 12, 2022

Not so much with regard to Shreyas Iyer, but Team India may pay a price if Mohammed Shami isn't included given the fast-bowler-friendly pitches in Australia. Shami's absence was felt in the UAE as well, where the Indian team played in the 2022 Asia Cup. Shami brings a lot of experience with him to the team and could make India's pace attack formidable by joining the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the World Cup squad.

India's T20 World Cup squad

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Team India in Asia Cup

The Rohit Sharma-led side once again failed to make a mark in a multi-nation tournament as they saw themselves getting knocked out from the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. India lost two back-to-back matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka to end their Asia Cup campaign on a sour note. India will look to make amends in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is slated to be held in Australia in October-November.

Image: BCCI/AP