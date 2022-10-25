'Babar's Captaincy Is Like Sacred Cow': Hafeez Rips Into Pakistan Skipper After MCG Defeat

Pakistan cricket team did not have a great start to their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, losing their opening match to arch-rivals India. The Men in Green fought hard for the victory but came up short, thanks to a brilliant batting performance from ex-skipper Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has blasted Babar Azam for Pakistan's nail-biting loss to India.

'Third consecutive big game that we're seeing flaws in captaincy': Hafeez

Despite having the upper hand in the match, Pakistan bowlers were unable to finish their job. Babar Azam's decision to bowl out pacers and keep Mohammad Nawaz for the final backfired as the spinner was unable to defend 16 runs. Hafeez, while speaking to Rahi Cricket, questioned Babar Azam's captaincy credentials following the defeat in the India vs Pakistan fixture.

"Babar Azam's captaincy is like a sacred cow that cannot be criticized. It's the third consecutive big game that we are seeing flaws in Babar captaincy, but we keep hearing that by the time he gets to the age of 32 he will learn. In today's match, from the 7th over till the 11th over, when India were struggling for even 4 runs an over, why did Babar not fulfil the spin quota overs in that time frame," he said.

India vs Pakistan: Highlights of the Mohammad Nawaz final over

India needed 16 runs to win the match in the final over and the responsibility was on Mohammad Nawaz's shoulders to defend the runs. The final over started with Nawaz getting the wicket of Hardik Pandya on the first ball of the over. Pandya misjudged the shot and was caught by Babar Azam at the cover. Dinesh Karthik then took a single in the second ball before Virat Kohli scored two runs off the next ball. India still required 13 runs for victory with only three deliveries left.

The scenario of the match changed in the fourth delivery when Nawaz bowled a no-ball, which Kohli smashed for a deep square. The Pakistan spinner then bowled a wide delivery off a free hit. However, the left-arm spinner managed to clean bowl Kohli but ended up conceding three runs. Both Kohli and Karthik ran three runs, which according to the laws, was legal, despite the ball hitting stumps.

Another twist came in the match when Nawaz dismissed Karthik via stumping off the fifth delivery, leaving the equation to two runs off the last ball. The match turned towards India's favour yet again after Nawaz bowled yet another wide. With a single needed of the final ball, R Ashwin calmly hit a lofted shot over mid-off to seal the match for India.