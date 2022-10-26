In a bizarre turn of events, Zimbabwean cricket fans are calling for revenge against the Pakistan Cricket Team for allegedly sending fake Mr. Bean to a local event in their country. Zimbabwe made it to the same Super 12 group as India and Pakistan after defeating Scotland in their last qualifier game on October 21. Zimbabwe are all set to lock horns against Pakistan in their opening match of the Super 12 stage on Thursday.

'Biggest rivalry of world cricket'

However, it seems that the Zimbabwean cricket fans are not happy with Pakistan and are calling for revenge in their upcoming match. A Zimbabwean fan took to the comment section of a post shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on its official Twitter handle and threatened them with revenge in their next game. The fan claimed that Pakistan sent a fake Mr. Bean to an event in Zimbabwe and said that his team will settle the matter tomorrow in their Super 12 match.

"As Zimbabweans, we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you..." a Zimbabwean jokingly wrote in the comment section of a post shared by the PCB. "They gave us Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean on one of our local events called agriculture show," the same user added. The individual event shared a picture of the fake Pakistani Mr. Bean who had visited Zimbabwe.

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

They gave us Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean on one of our local events called agriculture show — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

Fans also reacted to the Fake Mr Bean controversy while also calling it the biggest rivalry in world cricket due to Pakistan's penchant for playing Zimbabwe in regular interviews in the past 3 years.

People of Zimbabwe wanted Mr Bean to make appearance at an event, what they got was "Mr Pak Bean". Now they are upset and want revenge against pak cricket team.



Can't blame them, this is betrayal of highest order 🤣 #PAKvZIM #ZimVsPakpic.twitter.com/OPp5TPqX4O — APJ (@apj234) October 26, 2022

Congratulations to Pakistan for becoming the first Mr bean export country in the world.

Mr. Bean ! 😎 pic.twitter.com/8hVorqCtXX — Maham Gillani (@dheetafridian__) October 26, 2022

India vs Pakistan

As far as the Pakistan Cricket Team is concerned, the Babar Azam-led side played against arch-rivals India in the previous Super 12 game on Sunday. Pakistan lost the match by 4 wickets. Former India skipper Virat Kohli played a magnificent knock in the game as he remained unbeaten at 82 off 53 balls to help India chase down a 160-run target. Batting first, Pakistan scored 159/8 in 20 overs courtesy of some quality batting from Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmad. Both batters scored a half-century each for their side.

In the second innings, Pakistan bowlers picked some early wickets at the top of the order to put India under immense pressure. However, Kohli and Hardik Pandya helped India recover from the turbulent start with a 113-run partnership. Kohli was named the player of the match for playing a match-defining knock.

