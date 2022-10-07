Big Setback For NZ Ahead Of T20 World Cup, Star All-rounder's Availability In Doubt

In a big blow for New Zealand Cricket, star all-rounder Daryl Mitchell could be ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup after fracturing a finger in training on Friday. Mitchell has already been ruled out of the ongoing tri-series involving Pakistan and Bangladesh and is now also in doubt for the T20 World Cup. The 31-year-old sustained the injury during a practice session on Friday. New Zealand coach Gary Stead has said that the team will miss his all-round skills in the tri-series but voiced hope for his comeback before the Blackcaps' opening World Cup match later this month.

"It’s a real shame for Daryl to suffer this injury on the eve of an exciting period of cricket for the side. Daryl's become a really important player to our T20 unit and we’re certainly going to miss his all-round skills and versatility in the Tri-Series. With our first game of the World Cup in just over two weeks we need to take some time to consider Daryl’s recovery timeline and his potential involvement in the tournament," Coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying on New Zealand Cricket's official website.

New Zealand's squad for T20 World Cup

Blackcaps Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

It will be intriguing to watch who replaces Mitchell in New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad since he is now probably out of the marquee ICC event. Mitchell's replacement for the ongoing Tri-Series has not yet been named by New Zealand Cricket, thus whoever steps in will most likely be that player's replacement in the T20 World Cup squad as well.

New Zealand are slated to play the first game in the upcoming T20 World Cup against their trans-tasman rivals Australia on October 22. The Blackcaps are currently playing against Pakistan and Bangladesh in a tri-series as part of their preparation for the World Cup. New Zealand will play their first game of the series against Pakistan on Saturday, October 8.

Image: ICC