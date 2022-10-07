Big Setback For South Africa As Star All-rounder Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup Due To Injury

In a massive setback for South Africa, star all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup owing to a thumb injury. Pretorius has been ruled out with a fractured left thumb, which he suffered during the third T20I encounter against India on Tuesday. Additionally, Pretorius has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against India. Marco Jansen has been picked as Pretorius' replacement. Cricket South Africa has not yet disclosed Pretorius' replacement for the T20 World Cup roster.

Pretorius' potential replacements

Marco Jansen is likely to receive a go-ahead from Cricket South Africa as Pretorius' replacement since he is already on the standby player's list for the T20 World Cup. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet by the South African cricket board. Andile Phehlukwayo is another player who could be picked as Pretorius' replacement as he is also part of South Africa's standby players' list. Phehlukwayo is also more experienced than Jansen on the international stage.

"The nature of the injury requires surgical intervention and Dwaine will consult the Cricket South Africa designated hand surgeon on arrival in South Africa. Normal rehabilitation procedures will follow to ensure he speedily returns to playing cricket," CSA chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

This is the second injury blow for South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup as Rassie van der Dussen was earlier ruled out with a finger injury. Van der Dussen sustained the injury during the Test series against England in August this year. He is expected to return from injury in December during South Africa's Test series against Australia down under.

South Africa T20 World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius (ruled out, replacement yet to be named)

Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen and Andile Phehlukwayo

Image: Twitter/CSA

