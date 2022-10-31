Biggest Six Of T20 WC 2022? Miller Smacks Ashwin For A 104-metre Six In Crucial Chase

South Africa brought an end to India's unbeaten start to the T20 World Cup, courtesy of brilliant match-winning innings from David Miller and Aiden Markram. While Markram's innings ended with 52 runs off 41 balls, David Miller remained unbeaten on 59 runs off 46 balls. The duo took the team across the finish line with two balls to spare, handling Team India their first defeat in the current tournament. The highlight of Miller's innings was the huge six he smashed off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling during the run chase.

David Miller records the biggest six of T20 World Cup 2022

The South African left-handed batsman smashed a 104-metre six which is by far the biggest of the T20 World Cup 2022 tournament. Ashwin bowled a fuller delivery which was right in the slot. Miller hit the ball straight over the long off for a massive six. ICC shared a video reel of David Miller's six on its social media handle.

Highlights of South Africa's dominating performance against India

After India decided to bat first, Lungi Ngidi was too hot to handle for team India, with the pacer creating havoc with the ball, especially with the Perth surface offering pace and bounce. The lanky pacer took the wickets of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya, breaking the backbone of Team India's batting lineup. Wayne Parnell initiated a double breakthrough, sending back Karthik and Ashwin to finish before taking Suryakumar Yadav's wicket to finish his spell with 3 for 15 from 4 overs which also included a maiden over. Ngidi finished with figures of 4-29 to help South Africa restrict India before the 140-run mark. Suryakumar Yadav scored a counter-attacking 68 off 40 balls.

Chasing 134 runs on the Perth wicket, South Africa lost early wickets to Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami. South Africa needed a partnership to win, with Markram and Miller at the crease. The duo was able to stitch a crucial stand, courtesy of some poor fielding performance by Indian fielders. Markram's catch was dropped by Virat Kohli in the 12th over, and Sharma missed an easy run-out thereafter. Despite getting rid of Markram, Team India was unable to get the wicket of Miller and had to taste their first defeat in the tournament.