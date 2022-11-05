Can Staunch Rivals India & Pakistan Face Each Other In T20 WC Final? Scenario Explained

The entire world came to a standstill to watch one of the biggest sporting rivalries when India and Pakistan squared off in their opening game of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG on October 23. India eventually prevailed by 4 wickets in the gripping thriller that came down to the last ball. Former India captain Virat Kohli produced a superb knock, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls in order to assist his team reach a 160-run target.

Meanwhile, the question on everyone's mind right now is can India and Pakistan face each other in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Pakistan will first have to cement a place in the semi-finals in order to even think about playing against India in the final of the tournament. Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the next stage of the marquee competition came under threat after the side lost its second game against Zimbabwe on October 27. The Men in Green are currently dependent on the results of other teams to go their way in order to advance to the semis.

Can India & Pakistan face each other in the semis?

The Babar Azam-led team's first priority is to defeat Bangladesh in their final game on Sunday. Pakistan must then pray that South Africa's match against the Netherlands is washed out or goes in the Dutch team's favour. The 2009 World T20 champions will be able to advance to the semifinals if they can defeat Bangladesh, and South Africa gets shocked by the Netherlands, which opens the prospect of an India-Pakistan clash in the tournament's final.

Meanwhile, India will also have to win their final Super 12 match against Zimbabwe in order to cement its place in the semis of the competition. India are currently at the top of the Group 2 points table and need two more points to qualify for the next stage of the ongoing World Cup. India are scheduled to lock horns against Zimbabwe on November 6.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Points Table

S. No. Team M W L N/R NRR PTS 1 India 4 3 1 0 0.730 6 2 South Africa 4 2 1 1 1.441 5 3 Pakistan 4 2 2 0 1.117 4 4 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 -1.276 4 5 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 -0.313 3 6 Netherlands 4 1 3 0 -1.233 2

Image: T20 World Cup