The T20 World Cup in Australia will get underway in two weeks' time and all the 16 participating nations have already named their squad for the mega event. The BCCI selection committee has named a strong Team India squad for the upcoming edition after a poor performance in the previous edition. Following the announcement, questions were raised over the non-inclusion of Mohammad Shami and Sanju Samson in the World Cup squad. However, in the recent matches, Team India bowlers have been struggling to contain runs in death overs so it remains to see if the management decides to make changes before the T20 World Cup gets underway.

ICC's deadline to make changes to the T20 World Cup 2022 team

With India set to face South Africa in the T20I series, there is still scope for making changes to the squad with injuries to a couple of players. Deepak Hooda suffered back spasms before the South Africa series due to which Shreyas Iyer was included in the team. Mohammad Shami's fitness will also come under the scanner as he currently recovers from COVID-19. If both players fail to recover in time for the T20 World Cup, the question remains how much time will the management has to bring changes to the team?. Accoridng to ICC rules, all teams have until October 9 to make changes to their squads, after which they'll need to have any squad changes sanctioned by the ICC.

India T20 World Cup squad

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

T20 World Cup schedule

Talking about the T20 World Cup schedule, the tournament will get underway on October 16 with the final to be played on November 13. The tournament will begin with first round matches, which will feature eight teams that have been divided into two groups. Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates are in Group A, while Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, and Zimbabwe are in Group B. The winners and runners-up of the first round will join eight teams who have already qualified for the Super 12 round.