David Warner To Be Wicketkeeper For Australia At T20 World Cup 2022? Aaron Finch Answers

A freak golf injury to wicket-keeper batsman Josh Inglis ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 was a major setback for Team Australia. Cricket Australia named Cameron Green as Inglis' replacement taking the risk of going without any backup keeper in the tournament. Ahead of the opening match in the tournament, Australia skipper Aaron Finch has provided an update on the player who will be keeping wickets in case of an injury to Matthew Wade.

T20 World Cup 2022: Aaron Finch names Matthew Wade's backup

Speaking to the media in the pre-match press conference, Aaron Finch said that the team is ready to take the risk of going with David Warner as the backup wicketkeeper to Matthew Wade. The Australian skipper said, "Probably, David Warner I would think, he did a little bit of practice yesterday. Myself, maybe captaining and keeping, when you haven't done it before, it's a little bit tougher. Maybe Mitchell Starc can bowl a few upfront, take the gloves in the middle and then bowl again in the end. But probably David, that's a risk we are prepared to take at the moment,"

Finch also revealed that the decision to bring Cameron Green to the team was to bring balance to the team as they prepare to face the Kiwis in their opening match. Australia vs New Zealand match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 22 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He said, "No, I don’t think so. He has just arrived this morning from Perth. He has come in as a cover. We took the risk of not going in with the extra keeper, which obviously has a degree of risk to it. But we feel Cam gives a bit better balance to the squad,".

Australia set to lose $7 Million during T20 World Cup

Weather in Australia has been a concern with warm-up matches being called off due to rain. The reason behind the rain is due to a phenomenon called La Nina. The weather phenomenon impacts the weather patterns, which can lead to extra cloud cover and excessive rainfall. La Nina is expected to affect a lot of matches in the T20 World Cup including the match between India and Pakistan. If games are impacted by rainfall and less than 10 overs are played, spectators will get a full refund. According to The Daily Telegraph, the organisers will have to spend $7 million in compensation.