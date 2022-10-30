Fans Mock Babar Azam Post T20 WC Horror Show; 'He Is Missing Pakistan's Short Boundaries'

Despite Pakistan's comfortable win over the Netherlands on October 30, captain Babar Azam's dismal run with the bat continues as he was once again dismissed in single digits. In the three games that the 28-year-old has played so far at the T20 World Cup 2022, he has been dismissed for a duck against India, and for just four runs against both Zimbabwe and the Netherlands. As Babar's poor form with the bat continues, netizens have mocked him.

Netizens mock Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Babar Azam in T20 World Cup 2022:

0(1)

4(9)

4(5).



This guy can't even score against Zimbabwe & Netherlands in Australia .



He is missing pakistani Short Boundary road pitch .#PAKvsNED pic.twitter.com/H2kMu7su1d — Prof. Boies 2.0 🇿🇦 (@im_Boies45) October 30, 2022

Pakistan won match vs Netherlands

Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf hero of today's match. Meanwhile Babar Azam and Pakistan fans right now 🤣😂#shadabkhan #HarisRauf #PakistanCricket #PAKvsNED pic.twitter.com/ZugRpYB1BK — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) October 30, 2022

"This too shall pass!"



Nothing has gone well for Babar Azam ever since. I won't be surprised if he deservedly loses both his T20I spot and captaincy post the WT20. — Cricketjeevi (@wildcardgyan) October 30, 2022

Pakistan beat Netherlands to keep T20 World Cup semis hope alive

Even though Pakistan were once again scrappy with the bat, they yet managed to eke out a six-wicket victory over the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 30 to keep their slim hopes of making it to the semifinals alive. The Dutchmen found Pakistan’s world-class pace attack too hot to handle on a bowlers' friendly Optus Stadium track, managing only 91 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

One of the batters, Bas de Leede (6) retired hurt after being hit below the eye by a snorter from Haris Rauf. The target of just 92 runs was never going to be an issue for Pakistan but even then it took them 13.5 overs to complete the chase with ICC's No. 1 ranked T20I batsman Mohammed Rizwan managing 49 runs off 39 balls at an unimpressive strike-rate of 125.64. With Bangladesh also getting the better of Zimbabwe in a nail-biting thriller earlier in the day, Pakistan's chances of remaining alive in the tournament increased.

The full credit for this win will go to the bowlers, who hardly put a foot wrong on the day as Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/19 in 4 overs) and Naseem Shah (1/11 in 4 overs) choked the run flow in the Powerplay and the Dutch could never break the shackles. Mohammed Wasim (2/15 in 3 overs) was very brisk during the back end while Shadab Khan reaped the fruits of this relentless pressure by the speed merchants with his best figures of 3/22.

