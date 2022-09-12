Dinesh Karthik's Emotional Reaction After Making It To India's T20 WC Squad Wins Hearts Of Cricket Fans

Team India announced their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel returned to the team after a layoff due to injury while Ravindra Jadeja misses out after suffering an injury during the Asia Cup 2022. India will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on October 23 while the tournament commences on October 16. However, one name on the squad list has won the hearts of cricket fans all around the world.

Dinesh Karthik gets selected for T20 World Cup 2022

37-year-old Dinesh Karthik was selected by the selection committee to represent India at the T20 World Cup in Australia. It is an incredible turnaround for the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, who seemed to have lost all hopes of representing India at another World Cup after 2019. Karthik's reaction after making it to India's T20 World Cup squad is receiving a lot of love from the fans.

Dreams do come true 💙 — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 12, 2022

Here is how netizens reacted to Karthik's heartwarming tweet:-

Congratulations bhaiya 😍😍

You're an inspiration to many like us.

Good luck bhaiya @DineshKarthik 💯💯 — Shivvam Sharma (@imshivamsharma9) September 12, 2022

History is going to repeat

All the best DK ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c53K9QEEi8 — Muttu ms (@muttu1745) September 12, 2022

@DineshKarthik was there when we conquered our only T20I WC



Now after 15 years he is back again & hopefully he will help our team this time too win our 2nd T20I WC



All the best #India #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/deFYI74Hp2 — Cricket Lover 🇮🇳💛 (@PradipMsd7) September 12, 2022

Congratulations & All The Best DK❤️ pic.twitter.com/aDy7NLkXhJ — Troll RCB Haters (@Troll_RCBHaters) September 12, 2022

Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad

Bumrah, who was suffering from back injury and Harshal, who had a side strain, had done an intense rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy and the BCCI medical team has deemed them fit for the marquee series.

The two players, who missed out on World Cup berth were pacer Avesh Khan and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who was pipped by senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

However, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami was back in the T20 scheme of things as he has been picked for the T20 series versus Australia and South Africa prior to the big event and is also among the four stand-bys who will travel Down Under.

The other three reserve players are Shreyas Iyer, Bishnoi and seamer Deepak Chahar.

Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.

Bhuvneshwar will miss the South Africa series while Hardik and Arshdeep will skip the Australia series beginning September 20.

Squads: For World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

For Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

For South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

(with PTI inputs)