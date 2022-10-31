Ex-India Opener Names Real Villain After SA Loss Dents Pakistan's Qualification Chances

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his hilarious social media posts, has responded to India's defeat against South Africa, which has hurt Pakistan's prospects of qualifying for the semi-final stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Jaffer used his official Twitter account to tell Pakistani cricket supporters not to blame the Men in Blue if their side is eliminated from the competition. He said that Pakistan's loss to Zimbabwe will actually be the cause in case they are knocked out of the tournament.

"Contrary to popular belief, if Pakistan is knocked out, it won't be because India lost to SA. It'll be because Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe," Jaffer wrote on Twitter after India went down against South Africa in their third match of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan cricket team was depending on India's result to bring their T20 World Cup campaign back on track after suffering early losses at the start of the tournament. However, the match between India and South Africa didn't do their way as the Proteas defeated the Rohit Sharma-led side by five wickets. Pakistan is now on the verge of elimination given the upcoming matches in the competition are not affected by bad weather.

India at T20 World Cup 2022

India, on the other hand, are still in contention to advance to the next stage of the T20 World Cup as they are currently sitting in the second position of the Group 2 points table. India defeated Pakistan in their opening match of the competition before crushing the Netherlands in their next outing. India will look to solidify its place in the semis by winning its next two matches against lower-ranked sides Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Image: AP