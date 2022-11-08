Ex-Pakistan Coach Spots Big Issue With Babar Azam's Team: 'This Is A Problem Not Just Now'

The Pakistan cricket team were on the verge of getting knocked out of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. However, the men in green were able to sneak into the semifinal thanks to other results going in their favour. Ahead of the New Zealand vs Pakistan semi-final match, legendary Pakistan cricketers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis have slammed the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) for sharing dressing room videos.

Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis comment on recent Pakistan dressing room videos

During the ongoing T20 World Cup, the PCB shared the video of Babar Azam's speech to his teammates after losing to India in the opening match of the tournament. The PCB social media team also shared a video of Babar Azam and mentor Matthew Hayden giving pep talks to the Pakistan cricket team players in the dressing room after the team defeated Bangladesh to qualify for the semi-finals.

Wasim Akram while speaking on the A Sports channel said that whatever happens inside a changing room should be kept private. He said, "Look if I was in place of Babar Azam, I would stop the guy making videos because at times some very personal things are said and done and can be embarrassing if leaked out. It is good to allow fans to interact with their favorite players through social media, but this is getting too much.

He added, "I don’t think I have seen any other team go to this extent in this World Cup or prior to that. I can understand the desire to increase followers and get views but this is too much. "There are recordings taking place all the time. Imagine if I am sitting and not knowing someone is recording a message I want to give my team."

Wasim Akram's bowling partner Waqar Younis while supporting the statement and said that similar incident has happened in the past as a result of which the Pakistan cricket team had suffered. He said, "I agree 100 percent with what Wasim has said. Whatever happens inside the dressing room, should stay there. This is a problem not just now but earlier as well when a lot of information was leaked to the media - people used to scream, argue, and fight. And now you yourself are recording and showing happenings from the dressing room to the world,".

A glance at the Pakistan cricket team's campaign at T20 WC

After losing to India in the opening match, Pakistan was stunned by Zimbabwe by 1 run in the second match. However, the Babar Azam-led side turned things around winning the next three matches and taking the second spot in Group 2. The turnaround started with Pakistan beating the Netherlands by 6 wickets followed by victory over South Africa by 33 runs under DLS method. In the final match, Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets and enter the semi-final after South Africa lost to the Netherlands in their final match.