Netizens Note Difference Between India & Pakistan Players Amid 'spirit Of Cricket' Debate

The 'spirit of cricket' game has again begun on social media after fans noted contrasting scenes during India and Pakistan's matches at the T20 World Cup.

India vs Pakistan at T20 World Cup

The 'spirit of cricket' game has once again sparked on social media after netizens noted contrasting scenes during Team India and Pakistan's matches at the T20 World Cup 2022. On the one hand, former Indian captain Virat Kohli maintained the 'spirit of the game' by not leaving the crease when his side required one run to win off the final delivery. On the other hand, Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim Jr was way out of his crease before the bowler had even released his delivery.

'Spirit of cricket' debate is sparked again

As seen in the various posts put by netizens below, the difference in actions between India's Virat Kohli and Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim Jr on the last ball of the innings can clearly be seen. It is pertinent to note that Pakistan lost the crunch encounter against Zimbabwe by one run despite their player attempting to sneak a few yards on the last ball of the innings. In stark contrast, Team India went on to defeat Pakistan by maintaining the 'spirit of the game.'

Following Wasim Jr's attempt to sneak a few yards, two overseas bowlers have taken to their official social media accounts and slammed Pakistan for not maintaining the 'spirit of the game.' Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg stated that this is the reason why a penalty must be given to the batting side for getting out of the crease before the ball is bowled. Meanwhile, South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi questioned why bowlers get abused when the batting side does not maintain the 'spirit of the game.'

Zimbabwe stun Pakistan by winning nail-biting clash

Pakistan were left embarrassed on Thursday after they suffered a one-run defeat in the T20 World Cup 2022 against Zimbabwe, who put on a clinic with the ball. Despite scoring just 131 runs with the bat in the first innings, Zimbabwe showcased their mettle by managing to defend the target.

Pakistan lost regular wickets during their innings, with Zimbabwe's star all-rounder Sikandar Raza producing a player-of-the-match performance. The 36-year-old ended with stunning figures of 3-25 in his four-over spell and dismissed some high-quality batters from the Pakistan side. Raza dismissed Shan Masood (44), Shadab Khan (17) and Haider Ali (0).

