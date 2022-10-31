Fielding Failures To Hooda In Playing XI, What Cost Team India A Win Against The Proteas?

Team India's winning momentum at the T20 World Cup was brought to a halt by South Africa in Perth on Sunday, October 30. After registering back-to-back wins against Pakistan and Netherlands, team India was unable to register a hattrick of wins after 5 wicket loss. South Africa was expected to provide a stern test to the Indian team and the proteas lived up to the billing by outplaying their opponents and taking the top spot in Group 2.

The Temba Bavum-led team is Still unbeaten in the tournament along with New Zealand and is one of the strong contenders for the T20 World Cup. Team India, on the other hand, will look to work on the mistakes during the South Africa match and try to put up a clinical performance in the remaining group fixtures. Looking back at the events during the India vs South Africa match, here are the talking points from the contest.

India vs South Africa: Key points of discussion from the highly anticipated encounter

1) Lungi Ngidi blows away Team India's top order with short-ball strategy

Coming into the match India and South Africa decided to make changes to their lineup. Team India brought in Deepak Hooda in place of Axar Patel, while South Africa brought in Lungi Ngidi in place of Tabraiz Shamsi. Temba Bavuma's decision to play Ngidi paid dividends with the lanky pacer using the extra bounce provided by the Perth surface to rattle the Indian top-order.

Ngidi accounted for wickets of openers KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, in-form batter Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya to put the Proteas on top. The pacer was equally supported by Wayne Parnell and Anrich Nortje as the Proteas managed to stop Team India's batting lineup inside the 140-run mark.

2) Suryakumar Yadav comes to India's rescue

With half of the team back in the pavilion, the responsibility fell on Suryakumar Yadav's shoulder to take the team to a fighting total. The Mumbai batsman was yet again the difference maker for Team India standing tall against the South Africa pacers as wickets tumbled at another end. Yadav took on pacers and spinners to smash 68 runs off just 40-balls to give the bowlers a chance to go at South Africa batsmen.

3) India seamers give South Africa a taste of their own medicine

Following the disappointing batting display from the batting lineup, Team India bowlers gave fans something to cheer about. Arshdeep Singh dismissed Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw in a space of three deliveries to bring India back into the match. Skipper Temba Bavuma's struggle with the bat continued as he was dismissed for yet another low score despite crossing the double-digit mark. Having dismissed the top order, Team India bowlers looked ot be in control.

4) David Miller and Aiden Markram rescue South Africa

With the top order failing to give a solid start it was the turn of the middle order to rescue South Africa's chase from getting derailed. Aiden Markram and David Miller stood in between South Africa's loss and India's victory as both the batsman played a calculated game till the 10th over before launching an all-out assault. Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin bore the brunt of the onslaught. Not only did both the batsmen put on 76-runs for the fourth wicket, but also scored their respective half-centuries. The duo ensured South Africa sailed past the 134-run target with Miller remaining unbeaten till the end.

5) India gets punished for fielding mistakes

South Africa outplayed India in all three departments of the game i.e bowling, batting and especially fielding. While South Africa fielders were holding onto the catches, team India fielders were dropping sitters and also failing to capitalise on the run-out chances.

Kohli handed Markram a lifeline after putting down a sitter at deep midwicket when he was batting on 35. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was guilty of missing the runout at the striker's end despite an underarm throw from cover. The batsman who survived the runout was Markram yet again. Team India will need to improve on the mistakes and come out with a better performance in the next two matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.